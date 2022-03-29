A beautiful detached house offering impressive accommodation has been brought to the market.

Presented by Paton & Co, 8 Grange Road is a stunning five bedroom detached family home situated within easy walking distance of Berwick Upon Tweed’s main line railway station.

The property offers practical and manageable family accommodation over two principal floors and benefits from a large home office, three well-presented and comfortable public rooms and a large open plan kitchen dining room which offers ample cupboard space, integrated appliances, a large kitchen island and Dekton counter tops.

In addition to the generous accommodation within, the property offers a large integral garage/workshop, beautiful but manageable garden grounds and 16 solar panel which produces a 4 Kw/h system.

Grange Road is situated just off the picturesque and leafy street of Castle Terrace, one of Berwick’s most desirable areas.

The property is positioned up a private driveway to an area of parking in front of the house. Because of the driveway the property offers more seclusion and privacy than most, adding to its charm and character.

Its elevated position allows for a delightful outlook over the roof tops of Berwick and beyond to the Northumberland coast. Berwick-upon-Tweed is famous for its stunning architecture, has a wide selection of amenities and is well serviced with local and national shops, five national supermarkets and schooling for all ages including a private school at Longridge Towers.

Berwick also has a selection of leisure and sports clubs, banks, public houses, restaurants and The Maltings theatre and cinema which offers daily shows and movies.

There is a main line railway station which has regular trains to both Edinburgh, Newcastle and London, both Edinburgh and Newcastle are sub one hour travel time and London is circa 3 hours 45 minutes. There is also the A1 trunk road which bypasses the town and provides easy access to both north and south respectively.

The local area has a wide range of popular attractions and activities including Northumberland and Berwickshire’s rugged coastlines of unspoilt beaches and beautiful landscapes; Berwick walls and pier are only minutes away while Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, Bamburgh Castle and the ancient Border towns of Coldstream, Kelso and Melrose are within easy reach.

Country and sporting pursuits are also readily available, including hill walking, salmon and trout fishing, riding, hunting and shooting. Golf is available locally; within five minutes’ walk lies Berwick Golf Course and other courses can be found at Goswick, Eyemouth and the Hirsel.

Swimming, gym, squash and indoor bowling facilities exist at the Swan Centre in Berwick-upon-Tweed. Despite Berwick’s proximity to both Edinburgh and Newcastle, the area has a low population and can therefore offer a quality of life that is becoming increasingly rare.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £585,000.