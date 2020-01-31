A spacious home with equestrian facilities

An attractive home boasting flexible and generous accommodation, with stables, outbuildings, ménage and small paddock, is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Denhead House is a substantial family home which has been extended in recent years and offers a wealth of flexibility for extended family and guests, with the benefit of income potential.

The reception rooms in the main house are well-proportioned and benefit from views onto the beautifully maintained gardens.

The sitting room is naturally bright with a dual aspect and wood burning stove. Off the sitting room is the impressive conservatory/dining area with a triple aspect and access to an elevated decked area onto the garden.

The modern kitchen is well equipped and benefits from a utility/boot room with ample storage. Accessed from the sitting room, on the first floor, is the principal bedroom with cleverly hidden storage and fitted wardrobes, with a contemporary en-suite bathroom including a large roll-top bath and separate walk in shower.

Adjacent to the principal bedroom is a laundry room. The main entrance hall links through to further accommodation of two double bedrooms sharing a family bathroom.

Thereafter is an annex containing a bright sitting room with French doors to a sunny, secluded patio. The annex has a well-equipped dining/kitchen. It boasts a large bedroom with bathroom comprising walk in shower and corner bath.

The annex can be used as a self-contained unit which benefits from its own access and parking or can easily be used as part of the main house. It has been utilised in recent years as a successful holiday let. Prior to that, it was accommodation for an older family member.

The house also benefits from a self-contained Garden Studio with modern kitchen, dressing room, shower room and bedroom. It has been utilised as a successful holiday let by the current owner. It would also be ideal as an office or additional guest/ independent family accommodation.

The gardens at Denhead House are beautifully maintained and are made up of lawns, with pretty well-stocked herbaceous borders. There are a variety of trees, with the rhododendron giving a splash of colour in the spring months.

The garden has an elevated decked area from where to enjoy the summer sun and barbecues, along with a feature bridge over the Fowlis Burn which runs through the garden.

To the west is a paddock with sand ménage adjacent, timber tractor shed, stabling for three horses, tack room and hay store . Adjacent to the garden studio are two timber sheds, currently used as log stores. There is a wooden tandem garage.

There may be potential to rent further grazing land along with additional stabling, adjacent to Denhead House. A vehicle workshop may also be available to rent nearby.

Denhead House is situated on the fringes of the village of Fowlis to the North of Dundee. The property enjoys a semi-rural location with magnificent views towards the River Tay and beyond.

The property is located on the Angus/Perthshire border with both counties offering a range of outdoor pursuits including cycling, walking and horse riding. There are numerous local golf courses including Downfield and Camperdown Park. The championship courses at Carnoustie, Gleneagles and St Andrews are all easily accessible by car.

Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort with its own golf courses, swimming pool and spa is two miles away. There are a number of well-regarded restaurants situated nearby, along with an ice rink and cinema complex. Fowlis is a rural village with bus links to Dundee.

Primary schooling is provided at Liff with secondary schooling at Monifeith. There are a number of independent schools locally, including The High School of Dundee, Strathallan, Kilgraston and Craigclowan Preparatory School. The City of Dundee is a short drive to the south east and hosts a good range of city amenities.

With the waterfront undergoing regeneration and the recently opened V&A museum, Dundee is a modern city with two well regarded universities, Dundee University being home to one of the UK’s top medical schools. Ninewells Hospital is located just four miles to the south-east of Denhead House with Dundee airport a further two miles, offering regular flights to London Stanstead. The house is well situated for easy access to an excellent road network to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow yet still retains the rural experience.

The agents will consider offers over £575,000.