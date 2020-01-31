Take a peak behind the scenes at two city venues

Two of Aberdeen’s most historic venues have announced new dates for their hugely popular backstage tours, giving a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes at the Music Hall and His Majesty’s Theatre.

Aberdeen’s historic Music Hall re-opened its doors in December 2018 following a two year, multi-million pound transformation, but the rich past of this iconic venue goes back decades.

Discover the history and learn the secrets of this beloved building, while you walk through the revamped halls and famous auditorium on new guided tours.

In the decades since it opened in 1820, the Music Hall has gained a reputation as one of the country’s finest halls, famed for its clear acoustic. It is a national treasure with decades of wonderful history behind it, and its place at the heart of community and civic life is unassailable.

The Music Hall tours will take place on February 8 and 29, April 4, and May 23 and 30. Tours run from 10.30am-12 noon and places are limited to 20 per tour. Afterwards there is the option to stop off at the Music Hall café bar, Coda, for refreshments.

His Majesty’s Theatre tours will take place on February 8, 15, 22 and 29, March 7 and 14 and April 4, 11 and 25. The popular tours of the Edwardian theatre are 90 minutes long and are led by Aberdeen Performing Arts volunteers, who will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 111-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect, Frank Matcham.

The tour explores the city centre landmark, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland. Theatre tours will run from 10.30am to 12noon.

Tickets for the tour are £8, and places can be booked through Aberdeen Performing Arts box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, The Music Hall or the Lemon Tree, online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, or by phone on 01224 641122.

Private group bookings are also available for a maximum of 20 people, at a cost of £100 + VAT. To request this please contact tours@aberdeenperformingarts.com.