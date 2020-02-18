A spacious country home with outbuildings

A six bedroom house in a tranquil, rural location is now presented to the property market.

Quietly situated amongst an established rural landscape close to Auchterarder and Blackford, Rettie are marketing Brookfield House, in Perthshire, a spacious country house with excellent outbuildings, established gardens and a private and peaceful setting close to Gleneagles Hotel.

On arrival through the entrance porch and hall, the first floor consists on the drawing room, sitting room, family room, dining room, a breakfasting kitchen, utility room, rear hall, cloakroom with WC.

Ascending to the first floor, it comprises the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, bedroom two with en-suite shower room, bathroom, bedroom three, and bedroom four with en-suite shower room.

Completing the accommodation on the second floor is bedroom five, bedroom six and a storeroom.

The property features oil fired central heating and double glazing.

There are established gardens and grounds of about 2.46 acres with a tarmacadam driveway, electric entrance gates, a walled garden with development potential (STP), landscaped rockery and generous lawns with mature boundaries.

Excellent outbuildings include WC, a boiler room, kennels, garage one, garage two, double garage three, a gardener’s store and log store. Additionally, there is a summer House with kitchenette and WC.

The agents will consider offers over £795,000.

For additional information visit HERE.