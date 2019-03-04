A pretty Scots castle with a small estate

Knight Frank has brought to the market Wedderlie House, an attractive small nine bedroom country estate.

Westruther, in Gordon, the Scottish Borders, has a long and rich history. Wedderlie was originally owned by the Polwarth family in the 13th century but passed to the Edgars in 1327 and remained with them for 400 years. There probably was an earlier castle on the site of the existing house, part of which has been incorporated into the tower house.

King Robert Bruce awarded the Wedderlie Estate to Sir Richard Edgar in 1327. Sir Richard Edgar was very close to Robert Bruce; the family story goes that he was present when Robert Bruce slew the Red Comyn (Lord of Badenoch) at the alter stone of the Greyfriars at Dumfries in 1306.

The Edgar clan motto “Maun Do It” is said to come from Sir Richards encouragement to slay the Red Comyn. Sir Richard became quite close to the king after this and was a witness at his second marriage.

Sir James Edgar was the Private Secretary to King James III, the father of Bonnie Prince Charlie. Sir James is noted for being the chief conspirator and master mind of the rebellions of 1714 and 1745. The House of Wedderlie remained as the Edgar central seat until it was sold in 1733 to Lord Blantyre.

Although ruined by the later part of the 19th century, it has since been extensively restored to its present condition to create a truly remarkable family house which, over the last few years, has been sympathetically modernised by the current owners.

The house consists of a fortified tower, thought to date from the late 16th century, to which a larger house was added in 1680 (the date carved on a window lintel on the north side of the house). The fortalice, which forms the western end of the building, is L-shaped. It has a small wing projecting northwards, and is three storey high. The late 17th century addition is also three stories high and is harled rather than exposed stone as found elsewhere on the building.

The recent program of modernisation has been thoughtfully planned and cleverly executed, providing really comfortable and adaptable family accommodation. Of particular note is the kitchen/breakfast room with its Aga, Inglenook fireplace, breakfast bar and high quality kitchen units.

The quality of the decoration and finish of the beautifully proportioned reception rooms, all of which contribute to making an extremely elegant and comfortable home, is of the highest standard.

Wedderlie House is beautifully positioned within a designed landscape which is dominated by mature woodland, policies and tree lined avenues.

The principal house enjoys unbroken distant views to the north and south, where the views are “framed” by the avenues, one of which is the old

drove road to Duns.

The grounds surrounding Wedderlie House extend to approximately 53.51 acres. The woodland (approximately 23.12 acres) provides excellent shelter for the two paddocks (approximately 23.2 acres) and also provides cover for the small, but enjoyable, low ground shoot, which has formed part of a larger shoot. The paddocks are well fenced and have their own water supply, and are accessible from both the stables and the all-weather ménage.

Extensive lawns surround the house with a haha running along the southern boundary. There are two walled gardens, one of which is dedicated to vegetables.

Adjacent to the cottage is a converted barn which is now used as a garage which includes a wash bay. There are three stables and outbuildings.Wedderlie House lies about a mile north east of the village of Westruther, approximately seven miles by road to the east of the Royal Burgh of Lauder, in the Scottish Borders. The property is situated in beautiful countryside and enjoys an open southerly aspect. Most day to day amenities can be found in Lauder with a more extensive range to be found in Kelso.

Wedderlie House is approximately 35 miles south of Edinburgh and its international airport which provides good national and international

services. Berwick-upon-Tweed and the A1, lye approximately 26 miles to the east, and is on the main east coast line linking Edinburgh, Newcastle and London. Current journey time to London is approximately 3 hrs 45 minutes.

The village of Westruther has a thriving community and an excellent local primary school. Wedderlie House is within the catchment area of Earlston High School and is on the bus route. Private schooling is available in Melrose, approximately 21 miles to the south west, where St Mary’s

Preparatory School takes children from the age of 2½. Longridge Towers, which also takes children from the age of 2½, is just outside Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The Borders area is very well known for its quality of field sports, including first class grouse shooting in the Lammermuirs and a number of extremely well run local pheasant shoots. The River Tweed and its tributaries are internationally known for the quality of salmon and sea trout fishing.

Wedderlie House lies within the Lauderdale hunt country. There is national hunt racing at Kelso and Musselburgh and, in addition, there are numerous local golf courses, including the first class Roxburghe championship course just outside Kelso.

The property has a guide price of £985,000.

