A pretty family home set in a coastal location

A pretty detached house set with six acres in a delightful sylvan and coastal situation beside Loch Gair is on the market.

Also including a registered mooring, Robb Residential present to the market East Lodge, with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

East Lodge was built in 1992 and has a very appealing character which makes it feel older than its years. The house is of white painted roughcast with black contrasting paint to window mullions and door frames.

The home is under a roof of concrete tiles and the house faces due south and is set in mature and wonderfully private woodlands gardens and grounds.

The layout of the house is extremely flexible and while perfect for principal or secondary family living, the layout lends itself well towards a lifestyle option to run a home enterprise of self-contained accommodation for guests, relatives or income producing B&B / self-catering holiday accommodation.

There is a sliding patio door to entrance reception hallway, double doors to main sitting room with enamelled wood burner and patio doors to terrace and gardens, French door to bright conservatory with two twin leaf double doors to the garden, and double doors to cosy a winter snug/former dining room with multi fuel burner on slate hearth.

The well-equipped and easily worked kitchen has a breakfasting bar, good space for informal dining table and chairs, Rayburn range cooker with split cooker and central heating burners, utility room with split stable door, useful boot and outerwear clothing and coat hook areas, airing pulley, shelved pantry, shower room and w/c.

From the main reception hall, twin leaf doors lead to the inner hallway, leading to bedroom one, a family bathroom, bedroom two with fitted wardrobe, and study or home office with outside door.

The main staircase leads to the upper hallway, where bedroom three has a shelved wardrobe, bedroom four (master suite) is a fine bright room with in built and fitted his and hers wardrobes, hot tank store and en suite Jack and Jill bathroom. A further staircase gives access to fine open plan studio apartment.

The stables block has overhung eves and canopy, and white painted harled finish under new box profile steel roof. There are loose boxes, a tack room, workshop/general purpose store. A lean-to garage/hayshed is built over a concrete floor, with custom built potting shed, greenhouse with productive vine, cold frames and field shelter.

The garden is well defined by substantial sleepers. Roses, pear and fig trees grow at sheltered spots. The orchard lawn has additional productive fruit trees, while the front lawn fringed with trees and bushes including laurels, oaks, birch and acer canopies and is bounded by a strategically planted wild life hedge. There is a kitchen vegetable garden with four raised beds.

East Lodge is set in private and mature woodland grounds, once part of the Asknish Estate, about 500 metres from the shores of the very pretty and sheltered mid west highland sea loch of Loch Gair.

The area offers much in the way of outdoor pursuits including cycle routes, challenging hill climbs, walks and several golf courses.

Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of commercially run game shoots. Some of the local estates allow stalking by prior arrangement.

For sailors, the sea lochs of the west of Scotland offer safe anchorages as well as spectacular coastal sailing There are marina and chandlery services at Ardrishaig, Tarbert, south at Portavadie and in the north west via the Crinan canal at Ardfern in Loch Craignish for easy western isles and north coast access.

For those with equestrian interests there are ‘road free’ access bridle paths and woodland tracks that lead to extensive delightful forest hacks at nearby Ardcastle.

The agents will consider offers over £399,000.

