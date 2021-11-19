A modernised lodge that’s perfect for the whole family

A versatile residence versatilethat’s perfect for multi generational living has been brought to the market.

Netherton Lodge, in Bieldside, Aberdeen, is presented by Savills, and set in about two-and-a-half acres with garden and mountain views, luxury triple garage block, orangery and tennis court.

Dating back to 1920, Netherton Lodge was built by Sir Sydney Gammell who owned Countesswells Estate and Countesswells House. The current owner extended the property in 2011, providing a rare opportunity to achieve the perfect blend of old meets new.

Beautifully presented, this substantial residence has been completed to an exceptional specification.

There are many period features including extensive oak, high ceilings, picture rails, deep skirting boards, chunky column radiators, ornate and intricate panelling, stained glass windows and striking open log fireplaces and wood burner. These are balanced with the more contemporary style of the orangery and cinema room which, if required, form part of the potentially self contained wing of the property. Luxury sanitaryware includes large shower enclosures and roll top freestanding bath.

A reception hallway has doors into the original reception rooms and cloakroom. The corner aspect sitting room is welcoming with open fireplace and twin aspect windows. The elegant and extensive drawing room is L shaped with handcrafted fitted cabinets.

This room has garden views and access into the delightful conservatory with low sill length windows to maximise the countryside views and garden access.

The well appointed dining room reflects the grand country house origins of this home with its handy butler’s pantry: this is fitted with oak cabinets including glass fronted dresser units, granite worksurfaces and modern twin butler’s sink.

The modern kitchen has a comprehensive range of matching cabinets complemented by granite worksurfaces and central island with shelved larder off. Appliances include Siemens induction hob, Miele dishwasher, Samsung freestanding refrigerator/freezer and integrated Neff double oven and microwave.

On open plan is the informal family room for casual dining and breakfasts. A spacious laundry has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, twin Belfast sink unit and a pulley clothes airer. Opposite is access to the basement with large cellar providing an abundance of storage.

The stunning orangery brings the outdoors in with garden and mountain views. A large rear vestibule allows for the extension to be used as a self contained wing.

The stylish cinema room boasts a wet bar creating the ultimate relaxation space. Particularly contemporary in style is the floating staircase with wide oak treads and glass panel balustrade. A large port hole style window allows additional light around the landing area.

The principal bedroom has a luxurious en suite shower and bathroom and superb views over the garden and Royal Deeside. Double bedrooms two, three and four all have garden views and bedroom five overlooks the back courtyard. Bedrooms could be reinstated to connect as a dressing room to the principal bedroom. These bedrooms are serviced by a large shower room and generous family bathroom with separate shower.

A room currently used as a home office overlooks the front of the property. Double bedrooms seven and eight both have en suite shower rooms and form part of the extension.

A sweeping gravelled covered horseshoe driveway is bound by dry stane dykes and has a circular turning area. An extensive area of the lockblock courtyard provides parking and access to the luxury triple garage block with pitched slate roof, electric doors, power and light.

Storage is extensive with a timber log store, secure refuse bin store and cold store with covered access. Large garden store with double and single doors, power and light. here is a separate workshop with power, light and underfloor heating. With the necessary consents a doorway could connect into the extension for self contained living quarters.

There is an all weather shed and greenhouse. There is extensive terrace access from the principal reception rooms which are ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The garden grounds have an incredible quantity of some 200 trees including historic Douglas firs. Steps lead to lawns and a reflecting pond which is surrounded by a thick carpet of lily of the valley. At seasonal times an abundance of acers, herbaceous borders, rhododendrons and azaleas provide a kaleidoscope of bloom and colour.

A fish pond is already established to populate further. A soft fruit growing area enhances the existing orchard with approval for bee hives. Existing vegetable boxes allow for a productive kitchen garden while an alpine rockery and moss gardens are low maintenance.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: ‘Garden and mountain views are on full display during long spring/summer days from the conservatory and orangery. Autumn/winter days encourage hibernation for a movie night in the cinema with under floor heating. I also love the focus of the eco aspect of the extension.’

Baillieswells Road is one of the most prestigious and sought after addresses in the northeast of Scotland. It lies within the leafy residential suburb of Bieldside along the Royal Deeside corridor which is surrounded by rolling countryside, about six miles west of Aberdeen city centre and within easy commuting distance of the airport and the business park locations around the city and its suburbs.

There are local shops and a bar/restaurant, a regular bus service to the city centre and additional amenities are available in Cults, Milltimber and Peterculter. Schools in the area include Cults Primary and Academy.

Independent schools close by include The International School of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon’s College, St Margaret’s and The Albyn School. There are also two universities and colleges of further education. The Old Deeside Railway Line is very close by, providing walking, running and cycling paths. More substantial shopping is available at the Bridge of Dee retail parks.

Aberdeen city itself, the oil capital of Europe’, provides the ancillary leisure, recreational, entertainment and cultural facilities that you would expect within a vibrant city.

Aberdeen International Airport has frequent flights daily to London and flights to many other destinations including Amsterdam and Paris. The mainline railway runs regular daily express services to London as well as services to other parts of the country and an excellent overnight sleeper service to London.

The agents will consider offers over £1,975,000.