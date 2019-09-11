A modern home offering perfect family living

A tremendous modern detached family home which provides spacious, thoughtfully designed and has well-appointed accommodation, is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Swinside near Jedburgh enjoys an excellent rural location at the foot of the Cheviots, approximately 2.5 miles to the southeast of Oxnam.

The small settlement lies below Kelso Hill and Lowood enjoys fine easterly outlooks to Kelso Hill.

Lowood benefits from solid fuel central heating which is provided by a large wood burning stove in the sitting room/dining room. The property also benefits from solar panels and double glazing.

Lowood has been finished to a good standard with oak kitchen units, solid oak doors and some hand made floor tiles.

Lowood sits within spacious garden grounds (extending to approximately half an acre) which are mainly in grass but include a pond and ample off road car parking space.

There is a spacious detached double garage to the east of the house.

An attractive feature of Lowood is its adjoining paddock which extends to approximately 1.58 acres.

The surrounding countryside offers an abundance of opportunities for walking, cycling and other rural pursuits.

Nearby Oxnam has a village hall and a church while Jedburgh provides a good range of shops, sporting and recreational facilities as well as primary and secondary schools.

The A68, which links Edinburgh and the northeast of England, is within comfortable reach by car. The Borders Railway with its regular service to Edinburgh terminates at Tweedbank.

Both Edinburgh and Newcastle, with their amenities and international airports, are within comfortable driving distance of Lowood.

Lowood has a guide price of £400,000

Click HERE to read more.