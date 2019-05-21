A lovely modern home overlooking a meadow

An outstanding country property in a delightful setting is now available on the property market.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Fairfield is a lovely modern house constructed of white rendered walls under a series of tiled roofs and offers comfortable and well proportioned accommodation over two levels extending to 225 sqm (2,421 sqft).

The house is approached by an impressive entrance which leads into a vestibule and onto a spacious reception hall which has ample space for dining.

Situated off the hallway is a lovely sitting room which has a gas flame fire set into a limestone mantelpiece. The sitting room also benefits from a lovely bay with glazed double doors leading out to an extensive deck.

A further doorway off the reception hall leads to a kitchen/dining room which has Amtico flooring and glazed double doors leading out to the garden deck.

The kitchen has a good range of fitted floor and wall units with granite work surfaces as well as an electric Rangemaster cooker and various integrated appliances by Neff.

A door leads off the kitchen to a useful utility room which also connects through to the integral double garage.

Also on the ground floor is a fourth bedroom served by a shower room.

The bedroom accommodation on the first floor is set out off a landing and comprises three spacious bedrooms, which all have a good range of built in cupboards. Two of the bedrooms benefit from en suite shower rooms and there is a further family bathroom which serves bedroom three.

Fairfield is approached by a driveway to the north with areas of lawn either side and pathways leading round the house to a further private area of garden to the south and west. Wrapped around the south and west elevation of the house is a broad decked area which looks out over the lovely garden.

Fairfield is a lovely modern home quietly positioned in the grounds of Charleton Estate and Golf Course and looks out over an area of meadow and amenity woodland to the nearby golf course.

Charleton Golf course offers a testing 18 hole parkland course, driving range and club house with restaurant and bar. The wider countryside offers a network of paths and amenity ground.

Local services are available in Elie and Lower Largo with a wider offering on hand a short distance to the north in Fife’s bustling market town of Cupar as well as Anstruther on the coast.

A short drive to the north-east lies St Andrews, the ancient and historic university town renowned world-wide as the Home of Golf with its excellent cosmopolitan mix of shops, services, facilities and amenities. The thriving city of Dundee is within commuting distance and Edinburgh is also no more than a one hour drive to the south.

The area around Charleton comprises a lovely majestic mix of farmland, coastline, hill and river, the result being a fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast with walking, riding, cycling, sailing and of course golf readily available.

There are numerous highly regarded golf courses in the area including Ladybank, Elie, Leven, Crail, Lundin Links and Kingsbarns along with the many fine courses in and around St Andrews where The Old Course is regular host to the British Open which next visits in 2021 for its 150th anniversary.

The wide open spaces of the Lomond hills offer considerable scope whilst in terms of days out there are lovely sandy beaches at St Andrews, Elie, Kingsbarns and Tentsmuir.

The pretty fishing villages of Fife’s East Neuk are a short drive from the property including Anstruther, Crail and Pittenweem. There are several popular National Trust properties in the area including Kellie Castle, Hill of Tarvit and Falkland Palace.

State schooling is available locally with independent schooling being provided at St Andrews.

There are railway stations in Cupar, Markinch and Kirkcaldy with Edinburgh airport about a forty-five minute drive to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a selection of short-haul flights.

Galbraith will consider offers over £475,000.

For more details click HERE.