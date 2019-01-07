A huge boost for land agent Jennifer

A staff member at a leading Scottish land and estate agency has received a welcome qualification.

Galbraith has announced that Jennifer Jeffrey, a land agent covering the Lothians and Scottish Borders, has qualified as a fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers is the foremost professional body for rural valuers in the UK. The examinations include practical, written and oral elements, with only about 5 people qualifying as a fellow in Scotland each year.

Jennifer joined Galbraith’s Edinburgh office in 2016 after graduating from Scotland’s Rural College with a degree in Rural Business Management.

She is also accredited as a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and is involved in a wide range of valuation and professional consultancy across the Scottish Borders and Lothians, as well as assisting with estate management.

Jennifer said: ‘CAAV members provide professional advice and valuation expertise to farmers and landowners, including issues such as tenancy matters, the sale and purchase of farms and land, business structures and tax issues.

‘In these uncertain times it is even more important to offer a comprehensive service based on detailed understanding of the issues affecting farmers and rural businesses.’

Ian Hope, head of Galbraith’s rural division, said: ‘We are delighted to see our team adding to their skills and experience which equips them for their continuing careers in the rural sector. We strive to recruit and retain the right individuals and offer training and support throughout their careers.

‘We are now the leading rural consultancy in Scotland and our success is founded on the expertise and dedication of our staff. ‘

In the last 12 months, more than 100 farms and blocks of farmland totalling over 15,000 acres, with a value in excess of £100 million, were marketed by Galbraith in Scotland. The firm is Scotland’s leading rural consultancy, managing and providing advice on farm, forestry, land and estate interests on over three million acres.

Galbraith recently increased its overall headcount to 280 staff in Scotland, up from 230 five years ago. The rural division has grown to 76 staff, from 54 staff five years ago. 45% of its rural land agents are women.