A home with a coastal outlook to the Solway Firth

A well appointed family home situated in an exceptionally scenic rural position is now for sale.

Savills is marketing the detached property, Somerville, near the picturesque village of Auchencairn, just over 20 miles from Dumfries.

It sits in its own gardens, is approached through smart electric gates and up a private drive, and there is a beautiful coastal outlook to the Solway Firth and as far as the Lake District hills.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises a well-proportioned reception hallway with staircase to the upper level and an understair store cupboard.

The hallway leads to the drawing room which has double glazed windows to the front, a window seat taking full advantage of the views to the gardens and beyond to the Solway and Hestan Island and a feature fireplace.

The accommodation continues with a formal dining room again with beautiful open aspects and an exceptional conservatory / sun room with double glazed French doors to both front and rear.

There is a kitchen on the ground floor with a wide range of base and wall mounted units with inbuilt appliances and a large utility room off.

A study / bedroom four has Neville Johnstone built in furniture and double glazed windows to the front. This room could also be utilised as a spacious fourth bedroom. The accommodation on the ground floor is completed by a double sized bedroom and family bathroom with Villeroy and Boch suite.

The upper floor accommodation comprises bedroom two with double glazed windows to the front and side with en suite shower room and double aspect bedroom three which is again well proportioned with an en suite shower room.

The gardens surrounding Somerville have been carefully maintained with a wide variety of mature shrubs and trees and the elevated rear garden has some of the best views from the house over to Hestan Island.

There is an additional paddock to the side of the property and a single garage with a remote control up and over door and excellent off street parking provision. Outside, the gardens have been beautifully maintained and planted and there is also a paddock and single garage.

Peter Gillespie for Savills said: ‘The location of Somerville is hard to resist, with a rolling countryside setting, coastal views and the M74 and M6 just 30 and 40 miles away respectively. This is a bright and flexible house designed for easy living.’

The agents invite offers over £450,000.

For more details visit HERE.