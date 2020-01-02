A home full of charm with many original features

A beautiful home retaining many charming traditional features and beautifully landscaped gardens is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Woodlands is a superb detached village home with many desirable qualities including retention of the original character and period features.

The front vestibule leads to the inner hall, both with exposed timber flooring. The sitting room and dining room are both located to the front which benefit from attractive views onto the gardens. Each room has an attractive open fireplace, bay window and exposed timber floors.

The breakfasting kitchen has a range of wall and base units, partially half panelled walls and the old servant’s bells.

The former maid’s rooms, also with an attractive fireplace could be used as bedroom five, office or games room. The rear hall has an under-stairs cupboard and leads to the ground floor shower room with modern fittings and a heated towel rail. There is a pantry with the boiler, a sink and built in storage unit.

The first floor has four double bedrooms, all with appealing fireplaces and wash hand basins. One bedroom also benefits from having a shower cubicle. The family bathroom has half panelled walls, a cast iron bath and a heated towel rail. A linen cupboard provides additional storage space.

To the rear of Woodlands is a detached timber outbuilding consisting of a log store, workshop/ store with a concrete floor and plumbing for washing machine and a tool shed. There is a generous amount of off street parking to the rear.

The mature gardens have been beautifully landscaped and include lawn, mature borders, trees, hedging and a vegetable garden. A pretty summer house to the east, patio to the west and stoned area to the front offer seating areas to enjoy the gardens and views towards the hills.

Located within the village of Bridge of Tilt, a popular and desirable area which is known for its impressive scenic countryside. Blair Atholl village sits adjacent and also provides extra amenities.

Facilities include a garage and shop, primary school, the Atholl Arms Hotel, Blair Castle, Doctors, hairdresser, licensed grocer and village hall. The River Tilt, which offers salmon fishing, runs nearby the village. There are sporting and recreational facilities available including a bowling club and the Blair Atholl Golf Club.

Transport connections are close by including the A9 leading to Inverness and Perth and a train station at Blair Atholl with destinations to Edinburgh, Inverness and a direct sleeper service to London Euston.

Glen Tilt, on the edge of Blair Atholl, is surrounded by high mountains leading all the way to Deeside and offers a superb range of walking through woodland, open glens and hillsides. Other attractions include The Atholl Gathering and Highland Games and the Tay Forest Park is within easy reach.

Pitlochry is the closest town and has a selection of independent retailers, restaurants, supermarket, community hospital and the Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Adjacent to the River Tummel, Pitlochry is a bustling town, especially during the summer months. Nursery, primary and secondary education is available at Pitlochry High School.

For further details click HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £385,000.