A former coachhouse given a stunning makeover

A former coachhouse offering characterful accommodation and wonderful countryside views has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Dundonachie Coach House in Dunkeld, Perthshire, is a traditionally building which in recent years has been transformed into an attractive rural property.

The property offers the perfect combination of traditional and modern-day living. On the ground floor is the well-appointed and welcoming kitchen with space for dining.

Located off the entrance hall is a bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Upstairs is the impressive sitting room with wood-burning stove, exposed stone wall and attractive open beams, with wonderful views onto the surrounding countryside.

The principal bedroom is naturally bright and benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room. Nestled into the hillside, the property enjoys impressive views of the dramatic landscape.

The property sits within its own garden grounds which are predominately down to lawn with a number of mature trees, shrubs and bushes with well-stocked borders. Adjacent to the house is a good-sized gravelled parking area.

A timber shed is located to the rear of the property

Dundonachie Coach House lies approximately 1½ miles south west of Dunkeld. Dunkeld is a thriving village with post office, bank, delicatessen, butcher, small supermarket, doctors’ surgery and primary school.

The village has a rich history with Dunkeld Cathedral, dating back to the 13th century, on the site of a former monastery. The surrounding area has many beautiful walks, great tracks for cyclists and lochs and rivers for anglers.

Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Course is one of the most picturesque in Perthshire with further courses including the championship course at Rosemount and the world-famous Gleneagles within easy driving distance.

The City of Perth can be reached in approximately 30 minutes by car and provides a good range of city amenities. Dunkeld train station is a three-minute drive from the property. Edinburgh and Glasgow, both with international airports, can be reached in just over an hour by car.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £285,000.