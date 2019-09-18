A flexible and spacious modernised home for sale

A distinctive, five bedroom detached property set in the picturesque countryside is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Strutt & Parker, Beechwood, in Cromlix, near Dunblane, is an impressive family home which offers flexible and spacious accommodation arranged over two floors.

A generous reception hall leads to the library with front aspect windows and feature fireplace as well as a front aspect office, which also benefits from a feature fireplace.

To the rear of the property is a light, modern kitchen/breakfast room, boasting a large oven with gas hobs, an island with breakfast bar and ample space for dining and entertaining. The space further benefits from a larder and separate utility, sink, and access to the outside. Adjacent to the kitchen lies an impressive sunroom with dual aspect, full height windows exhibiting lovely views of the countryside and French doors opening to the back garden.

Completing the accommodation on this level is a cloakroom, two bedrooms, one with a private dressing room and en suite, and a large integral garage with workshop, accessed via the utility.

To the upstairs, reached by a separate staircase, is a unique and attractive family room that offers a feature fireplace and three skylights that look over the open landscape and flood the room in light.

Further to this floor are two comfortable double bedrooms, one of which also benefits from a skylight. The substantial master bedroom features fitted wardrobes, dual aspect views and a pleasant en suite with shower.

The central landing also leads to a fully fitted, bright family bathroom and a sizeable storage cupboard.

Outside of the property is a large driveway with charming privacy hedge, smart front lawn and parking space for a number of vehicles. The integral garage, with workshop, can be accessed via the garage door or from inside the property.

To the rear is a handsome garden, laid to lawn and with an easily maintained hedge to one side. Ample patio space is ideal for entertaining and a low, stone wall allows for striking views across the sprawling countryside.

The county of Perthshire is the 4th largest historic county in Scotland, enjoying both river valleys in the east and mountains in the southern Highlands.

The property is 4.5 miles from the pleasant town of Dunblane, built on the banks of the Allan Water. All local amenities can be found in Dunblane, including primary and secondary schools, whilst for leisure there is a golf club, museums and Dunblane Cathedral is a treasured local landmark.

Perth is easily accessed via the A9 and the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow are about an hour away, offering a more extensive range of shopping, dining and activities.

The agents will considers offers in the region of £635,000.

Click HERE to read more.