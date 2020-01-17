A five bedroom home with beautiful sea views

A striking five bed detached property, finished to a very high standard, is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Craiginfinny has been designed to make the most of the stunning views over Luce Bay and the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor has been elevated to bring the sea in to view, you can stand out on the full length balcony on both the ground floor and first floor and admire the surrounding scenery.

The property has been finished to a very high standard, with oak doors and skirtings throughout, all wooden floors are solid American white oak and the balconies are constructed from our own Scottish Oak.

The kitchen is a generous size and ideal for a large family. The seven ring Diplomat Range Cooker with two ovens is ideal for catering for numerous people. There are two round stainless steel sinks, the shallower one is specifically for vegetable preparation.

The utility room next door has a further two sinks and a drainer plus space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Oil fired central heating is provided by a Turco combi boiler, situated in the utility room, which heats both the house and hot water.

The drawing room or music room on the first floor is the perfect place to relax and read a book or listen to music.

The lower ground floor workshop is a bright open space with two sets of double doors opening out on the drive outside. There is ample room for work benches and shelves, making it the ideal space in which to create a studio or craft room for a small business.

Craiginfinny has stunning rural setting, it is situated alongside the B7041 as it makes its way on for a further 3.5 miles to the southernmost point of Scotland, The Mull of Galloway.

The Mull of Galloway Lighthouse has open days for viewing the exhibition, you can also climb to the top of the Lighthouse, visit the nearby RSPB nature reserve or Gallie Craig restaurant and gift shop which nestle at the top of the cliffs.

The nearby hamlet of Damnaglaur leads down to the village of Drummore, a harbour village with a primary school, play-park, church, shop, Post Office, bowling green, doctors’ surgery, Fire Station, Coast-guard Station, hotel and restaurants.

Logan Botanic Gardens, Scotland’s most exotic gardens is approximately 7.7 miles from Craiginfinny. A variety of tropical plants flourish here in the warmer climate, a result of the Gulf Stream flowing through the region. Terally Equestrian Centre is on the outskirts of Drummore and within easy reach of the property.

Stranraer is the nearest town providing a wider range of shops, supermarkets, offices, a leisure centre and secondary school.

This property has a guide price of £345,000.