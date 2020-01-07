A five bedroom farmhouse set in 40 acres of land

A productive small stock farm with a beautifully renovated farmhouse is now on the property market.

Wood Farm, in Parkgate, Dumfries, is presented for sale by Galbraith, and includes a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

Wood Farm is an attractive small stock farm with land extending to 39.78 acres (16.1 hectares), which benefits from a five bedroom traditional farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

The farm’s elevated position in the Valley of Ae Water provides picturesque views across the Dumfriesshire countryside. The farm is currently used for rearing pedigree cattle. In all about 40 acres.

The farm is situated half a mile south east of the village of Ae near Parkgate in Dumfries and Galloway.

The farm is located approximately nine miles north east of Dumfries and 14 miles south west of the town of Moffat.

Dumfries offers a wide range of local services and amenities including high street shops, supermarkets, leisure facilities, primary and secondary schools and further education options.

The agents will consider offers in the region of £650,000.