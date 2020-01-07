Red Bull Neptune Steps offers a New Year challenge

Looking for a new challenge in the new year?

Glasgow’s Maryhill Locks will once again be host to the UK’s toughest open water swimming challenge, Red Bull Neptune Steps.

With the first round of entries selling out in less than a day, a second wave of tickets has been released by Red Bull.

From 21 to 22 March 2020 more than 1,000 hardy souls will enter the icy-cold waters of the Forth and Clyde Canal and make their way through the 420m course, including clambering over seven canal lock gates using ropes and ladders.

While the challenge has typically been dominated by endurance athletes and experienced open-water swimmers, this year’s event will include a pairs relay competition. Same sex or mixed pairs can now tackle the course together, meaning competitors only need to complete half of the gruelling course which includes a 420m swim and 10.5-meter obstacle climb.

Erin Jeffery, triathlete and executive assistant at The Outdoor Swimming Society, was the winner of the 2019 women’s race with a time of 7m 5s.

She said: ‘I didn’t really know what to expect going into the challenge. I was concerned about how cold the water was but once I was in, I loved every second!

‘It’s a tough event that tests a range of skills, but I was able to push myself harder than I thought thanks to the cheering crowd and brilliant atmosphere of the event.

‘Giving participants the chance to compete in a pair opens up the competition to those who may not have the confidence or the experience to enter individually. Being part of a team is hugely motivating and is a great way to get involved. I’m sure many will be back again in the future to race on their own after their Red Bull Neptune Steps introduction!

If your new year’s resolution is to get active or to try something new, this could be the event for you. Registration for Red Bull Neptune Steps is now open and available at https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-neptune-steps-uk, along with training hints and tips.

Full-price entries (from Jan 1): Under-25 men and women: £45. Over-25 men and women: £55. Pairs: £50 per pair.