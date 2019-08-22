A farm offering cattle handling facilities for sale

A well-presented stock farm in Highland Perthshire is on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Ballintuim Farm is a well-presented livestock unit extending to about 188.39 acres (76.24 ha) with a traditional farmhouse, two cattle courts with cattle handling facilities under cover, straw shed and silage pit.

The land is predominately down to grass with practical sized enclosures, an area of rough grazings and small woodland areas throughout the farm giving good shelter, together with a pond.

The unit is within a single contiguous block with the farmhouse and buildings at the heart of the farm with a sizeable yard and good access directly off the minor public road via a farm track.

Ballintuim Farmhouse Ballintuim Farmhouse is a traditional stone built farmhouse with a harled and painted exterior under a slated roof and enjoying a southerly aspect.

It offers good sized rooms with the accommodation over two floors comprising –

Ground Floor: Hall, kitchen, sitting room, dining room/office, utility room with WC. First floor: Two bedrooms, bathroom. Second floor: Attic room.

The garden lies principally to the front with a parking area to the rear. There is a garage/store to the east together with a vegetable garden.

Ballintuim Farm is well-equipped for the current livestock enterprise. The buildings lie to the north of the farmhouse with yard areas adjacent to the two cattle courts.

The farm buildings comprise –

Cattle Court 1 (30 m x 19.1 m). Steel portal frame construction under corrugated fibre cement roof, concrete floor, part concrete block walls with Yorkshire boarding over.

Cattle Court 2 (23.73 m x 20.77 m). Knapp shed built in 2016 of timber frame construction under a box profile roof, part concrete panel walls with Yorkshire boarding above, concrete central feed passage with hard core courts. Attached is a lean-to with cattle handling facilities.

Hay Shed (17.6 m x 5 m). Concrete portal frame shed with hardcore floor

Silage Pit (9.7 m x 16 m).

Ballintuim Farm extends to approximately 188.39 acres (76.24 ha), is a ring-fenced unit lying to the north of the A924 road with a farm track leading directly to the farmhouse and buildings.

The land is principally classified as Grade 4 (1) and 4 (2) by the James Hutton Institute with the fields all benefiting from a south-facing aspect. The land rises from approximately 187 m to 325 m above sea level at its highest point. The average rainfall for the region is about 1,116 mm.

The fields are of a good practical size, predominantly enclosed by stone dykes, mainly accessed via the internal farm track with further excellent field-to-field accesses with water supplies to each field for stock. The farm currently operates a grassland renewal programme, regularly re-sowing to ensure a continued supply of quality grass.

Ballintuim Farm has, until very recently, formed part of a larger estate shoot. There are currently three drives over the farm but with the topography and woodlands this could be potentially further expanded offering the opportunity to have a small and enjoyable low ground shoot. There is a pond lying within the wood to the north of the farm buildings from where duck flighting can be enjoyed. Further, red, roe and fallow deer stalking is enjoyed over the subjects.

Ballintuim Farm lies in a south-facing position immediately to the north of the hamlet of Ballintuim and about 10 miles north-west of Blairgowrie in the scenic and highly productive County of Perthshire. Bridge of Cally lies a short distance to the south, whilst Blairgowrie has a broad range of day-to-day facilities including medical centre and secondary school.

The ‘Fair City’ of Perth lies about 26 miles south and offers excellent facilities including national retailers, theatre, cinema, concert hall and railway station.

Perthshire is well-served by agricultural merchants and dealers and there is a successful local machinery ring which can provide additional resources as and when required. There are livestock markets in Stirling and Forfar.

Perthshire offers a diverse range of recreational activities many of which are within a comfortable distance of Ballintuim Farm. The surrounding hills and glens afford numerous interesting and varied walks whilst the ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in approximately a 30 minute car journey to the north.

For the golfer there are 18 hole courses at Blairgowrie, Dunkeld and Pitlochry. Stalking, shooting and fishing are all readily available locally.

Dewars Centre Ice Rink is the home to the renowned and very active Perth Curling Club. In addition, there are rugby and cricket clubs in Perth.

The agents will consider offers over £780,000.

Visit HERE for more information.