A fantastic home by the beach – with an indoor pool

A unique opportunity to purchase a versatile five bedroom house – with a heated indoor pool – in a stunning beach location has arisen.

Presented by Galbraith, Balcary House is a charming, yet unique, single storey property in Castle Douglas, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Every window benefits from a stunning view, either across the bay or towards the mature garden grounds.

The spacious dining/living room provides a fantastic entertaining space with sliding doors to the patio helping to bring the outside in.

The bright kitchen is complimented by having space for dining and living, and the four double bedrooms and single bedroom/office provides accommodation suitable for family life and hosting guests.

The heated swimming pool is an excellent addition to the property and offers a space to relax and unwind whilst taking in the views.

The adjoining garage provides parking for two cars and could also be used as a boat shed.

The 1970s built bungalow is rendered, under a slate roof and benefits from double glazing throughout. Balcary House has a pressurised heating system which is run from the conventional oil boiler.

Balcary House sits within large garden grounds predominately laid to lawn with a variety of mature shrubs and trees. A patio wraps around the house and provides a smart space for outdoor entertaining whilst enjoying the stunning coastal views.

The gravel driveway surrounding the property has ample parking for a number of cars. Immediately adjacent to the property is an area of established woodland.

A small stream runs along the boundary of the garden and creates a tranquil atmosphere.

The beach in front of the property is accessed directly from the garden with the ability to launch a boat, making this an ideal holiday home or place for a relaxing lifestyle.

Balcary House sits on Balcary Bay, on the north side of the Solway Firth. The property enjoys breathtaking views of Hestan Island and the Lake District beyond. A range of wildlife can be appreciated from Balcary House and its private garden grounds.

Balcary House is located a short distance from the coastal village of Auchencairn. The village has its own church, primary school and village shop with a café and Post Office.

A bus route runs to the local towns, direct from the centre of the village and school buses run to all three secondary schools in the area – Dalbeattie, Castle Douglas and Kirkcudbright. Castle Douglas, known as ‘The Food Town’ of Dumfries and Galloway, provides a wider range of amenities including a leisure centre and a variety of shops.

Balcary Bay House Hotel neighbours the property and provides first class dining and accommodation.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £700,000.