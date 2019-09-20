A coastal bungalow with views over a loch

A pretty detached traditional bungalow located in a wonderful coastal position with views over Loch Fyne is now for sale.

5 Letters Way, in Strachur, Argyll and Bute, is presented to the market by Robb Residential.

It enjoys an excellent position from where there are spectacular and often dramatic, north-westerly seascape and landscape views, located within a pleasant ribbon development of similarly styled homes in a wonderful coastal position to the south side of Strachur.

The property provides light and bright easily managed accommodation over one level; the house is very nicely finished internally where the rooms are comfortable, well finished and are dressed with a fresh neutral palette of décor.

Externally, the house is of white pained render finish under a replaced tile roof.

The house is well set up for principal family living, Strachur is also a well-known west of Scotland holiday and short break destination and so offers scope as a second or holiday home or as an income producing self-catering holiday investment proposition.

The property comprises an outer door to the entrance vestibule, with cloaks/wc, and an inner door to the reception hallway.

The sitting room has a multi-fuel burner and two generous windows with views due north-west.

The formal dining room has uninterrupted views across Loch Fyne, and there is a recently fitted kitchen with part integrated appliances.

A door leads to the rear vestibule and gardens, with a rear hall to bedroom one, family bathroom with bath and shower cubical, bedroom two with two fitted wardrobes, the rear hall linen cupboard, and the master bedroom with generous integrated storage.

Outside are a timber clad coal and log store, and greenhouse.

The gardens have a concrete driveway leading to vehicle parking and a hard standing area, with paved pathway to the front gardens. These are low maintenance by design and have a gravel bed and rockery at the side. A flagstone pathway is around the house leading to the mature lawn at the rear with steps up to a paved pathway leading to the gated rear entrance with access to further countryside, and a quiet rear road.

Strachur is in southern Argyll at the sheltered confluence of highland glens and the sea loch of Loch Fyne. For the most part, the village is formed by the ribbon development that runs along the coast.

Strachur and Loch Fyne are well known for their natural scenic beauty which has always drawn people to the area to live, holiday and enjoy weekend breaks.

The village has a Post Office and café, a retail service station, an excellent medical centre with in-house pharmacy, and a vibrant community hall and sports pavilion, all of which cater for most everyday needs and requirements.

Glasgow is about 54 miles distant and offers a full range of higher and further educational services as well as all the cultural and professional services normally connected with a major city.

There are several restaurants, all with menus that encompass the term ‘Scotland’s Natural Larder’; these include Loch Fyne Oysters, The Creggans Inn and Invercottage Restaurant. The George Hotel at Inveraray enjoys an enviable reputation for serving seasonal local produce.

Dunoon is a scenic drive approximately 18.8 miles away with Glasgow Airport at approximately 54 miles distant via Loch Lomond side and Oban approximately 58 miles.

Primary schooling is available in Strachur and secondary schooling is available at Dunoon. The nearest independent school is Helensburgh at 35 miles.

The area offers much in the way of outdoor pursuits including cycle routes, challenging hill climbs, walks and several golf courses. The recently established Cowal Way stretches from Portavadie in the West and travels eastwards for 31 miles through some of the most dramatic and picturesque sea and landscapes in the west coast. The coastline of Cowal Peninsula is fast becoming known as Argyll’s secret coast by Welcome to Scotland.

Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of commercially run shoots. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement.

For sailors, the sea lochs of the west of Scotland offer safe anchorages as well as spectacular coastal sailing; there is a floating pontoon at Strachur owned by the Strachur Bay Mooring Association (SBMA), and there are marina and chandlery services at Rhu, Inverkip, Portavadie and Sandbank. Loch Fyne is the deepest sea loch in Europe.

The agents will consider offers over £249,950.

For more details click HERE.