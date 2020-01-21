A charming home with traditional features

A detached five-bedroom property retaining charming traditional features is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Westerton Cottage is a large detached traditional property, tucked away in a private elevated position with open southerly views across beautiful Deeside.

Full of charm and character, including French oak woodwork and flooring throughout, the property offers versatile and spacious accommodation over two floors. Sat proudly on the hill overlooking the vast garden grounds, woodland and paddock, this is a very special home with in an idyllic location and an excellent set up for those with equestrian requirements.

There is a curved entrance vestibule with stone floor, main entrance hall and then the ground floor is centred around the impressive open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room.

This room has two sets of French doors opening out to the garden with a southerly aspect and a cosy wood burning stove.

The kitchen area is charming with solid wood bespoke units, Aga and walk in larder cupboard. Completing the accommodation on this level is the handy utility room, cloak room and study which could also be used as a snug.

Continuing upstairs, there is the master bedroom with beautiful views and ensuite shower room, three further double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and the fifth bedroom / study. Family bathroom and large walk in laundry cupboard. Full length partially floored loft space.

Westerton Cottage sits in around two acres of garden grounds which predominantly lie to the front of the property with a southerly aspect and rolling grass lawns. To the east side of the house is mature woodlands providing shelter and privacy and paths meander through the woodland with perfect spots to capture the easterly views. To the West side is a granite stone circle, used many times over the years to sit and enjoy the south views across deeside.

There are historic foundations in the grounds to the North, which may provide a development opportunity. Any purchaser will need to investigate this further and all is subject to the necessary permissions and consents.

Westerton Cottage has a perfect set up for those buyers with equestrian requirements. Timber detached stables have water and electricity and are located within an enclosed holding area. This area lies adjacent to the fenced paddock of around 2.3 acres, which has shelter from mature trees to the east.

There is direct access to woodland and walks providing safe and picturesque hacking trails without going near any main roads.

Dess lies on the north side of the River Dee and is located within the heart of Royal Deeside between the desirable towns of Banchory, only nine miles, and Aboyne, four miles.

The location is about 10 minutes’ drive from the Cairngorms National Park boundary and offers an array of outdoor leisure activities including salmon fishing on the River Dee, horse riding, mountain biking, forest and hill walking, good local and international golf courses, gliding, canoeing, shooting and snowboarding.

The popular Deeside Way runs along the south boundary leading into Kincardine o’Neill amenities and school, together with Aboyne to the West and Banchory to the East. The Deeside Way offers numerous walks, cycling and hacking options right on the doorstep on Westerton Cottage.

In only a few minutes you can enjoy the trail along the North banks of the River Dee by foot or bike and the ski centres at Glenshee & the Lecht are within a short travelling distance.

Schooling is provided at either Kincardine O’Neil Primary School whilst secondary education is catered for at Aboyne Academy. Banchory Academy may be possible with the necessary applications.

Private education is available in Aberdeen at Robert Gordon’s, St Margaret’s school for Girls, Albyn School and the International School of Aberdeen.

Dess is a desirable location, either for those working in and around Aberdeen or for those wanting countryside living in a beautiful area.

Aberdeen is a 30 minute drive and provides all the leisure, recreational and entertainment facilities expected from the oil capital of Europe. It also provides good transport links with a mainline railway station to Edinburgh and beyond and is host to Aberdeen International Airport, providing both domestic and international flights. The airport can be reached by car comfortably within 40 minutes from Westerton Cottage.

For further details visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £500,000.