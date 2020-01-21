Sir David Attenborough to speak at Scots charity dinner

Musician Nicola Benedetti will perform at the Hunter Foundation’s charity dinner with Sir David Attenborough and 80s Scottish pop sensations Hue and Cry next month.

The award-winning classical violinist from Ayrshire started learning to play the violin at just four years of age and at 16 she won the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year competition.

Nicola is also celebrating her first Grammy nominations, which will be announced on 26 January. She is shortlisted in two categories for her collaboration with composer Wynton Marsalis on his Violin Concerto in D Major. She was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours for “services to music”.

Hue and Cry formed in Coatbridge, Scotland in 1983 and the duo made a huge impact in the late 80s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote as well as massive hit singles such as Labour of Love and Looking For Linda. They have sold in excess of two million records worldwide and were recognised by their peers when they were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

The charity dinner, organised by Sir Tom Hunter’s philanthropy The Hunter Foundation, has secured renowned broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough as the keynote speaker. The event will be held at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh on 18 February and is run 100% for charity.

Sir Tom Hunter said: ‘Nicola Benedetti is a shining example of a great Scot playing on the world stage. We’re delighted that she will be joining us at what will be a memorable event with the legendary Sir David Attenborough. We’ll also be offering a big Scottish welcome to 1980s Coatbridge legends Hue and Cry.’

Nicola Benedetti said: ‘I’m deeply honoured to be playing at this event alongside the great David Attenborough. It is my pleasure to support the work of the Hunter Foundation and I look forward to making music in the name of such worthy causes.’

Hue and Cry said:’We are thrilled to be playing at this wonderful event alongside treasures such as Nicola Benedetti and Sir David Attenborough, and in The National Museum of Scotland which is a truly special venue. We’re always happy to support The Hunter Foundation and the amazing work that they do. We can’t wait to see you there.’

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the Royal Bank of Scotland Board said: ‘It is a tremendous privilege to sponsor this event, which will not only raise money for an incredibly worthy cause but further spotlight the need for meaningful action on climate change.

‘As we build a purpose-led bank that champions the communities we serve and helps them to thrive, we are determined to play a deeper role for society and help in the transition to a low carbon economy.’

Tables will start at £5000 and an audience of up to 800 is expected on the night. Requests for tables should be made to Lux Events by contacting elise@luxevents.co.uk

The event is supported by Royal Bank of Scotland with further sponsors to be confirmed.