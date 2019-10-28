A carefully designed eco-friendly family home

An exceptional, architect-designed, eco-friendly family home in an outstanding location is now on the property market.

The Old Court, close to Alyth was built in 2013, and is presented for sale by Bell Ingram.

The five-bedroom property provides a high specification of fixtures and fittings, and sits well in the surrounding countryside with panoramic southerly views and numerous outbuildings.

Internally, the use of natural materials like oak, slate and limestone creates a warm and welcoming feel.

Particular attention has been paid to the eco-credentials of The Old Court which boasts roof mounted solar thermal panels, energy efficient Nordan doors and windows, and full underfloor heating with digital thermostatic controls for every room. This all adds up to an impressive EPC B rating.

Internally, The Old Court offers a high specification of fixtures and fittings which can only be fully appreciated when viewing the property. There are four double bedrooms (master en suite), marble tiled family bathroom, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with wood burning stove and a downstairs playroom/fifth bedroom with another wood burning stove.

The accommodation is completed by a utility room, downstairs WC and walk-in larder.

Externally, the property is situated in a large garden, primarily laid to lawn and surrounded by a privet hedge with individual shrubs and fruit trees. The main lawn area is fully enclosed while a timber gate can be closed to keep in pets and children.

The traditional sandstone garage has three main openings while the front is also open. The garage has a concrete floor and would make an ideal store for several vehicles.

Behind the main garage are three stables while a standalone sandstone bothy lies to the north of the main property. These outbuildings would be ideal for conversion into additional living accommodation, subject to the appropriate consents being sought.

Stewart Hamilton, from Bell Ingram, said: ‘The Old Court is a unique, detached, family home which not only provides a high specification of fixtures and fittings but also has an outstanding location, which can be fully appreciated when viewing the property.

‘The property is in excellent order throughout, with modern kitchen, bathrooms and energy efficient heating system, supplemented by roof mounted solar thermal panels.

‘This new build former barn benefits from spacious, open plan modern living set over two floors. With a very large garden looking onto miles of idyllic countryside, the property provides the perfect balance between rural and suburban living. Being within three miles of travel links and local amenities the location and layout of the property lends itself perfectly to modern family life.’

The Old Court is situated at the foot of the Angus Glens, approximately three miles from the busy village of Alyth. The village provides all the main amenities including shops, restaurants, doctor and dentist surgeries.

Primary schooling is available locally at Alyth based in the village or rurally at Airlie or Isla Primary. Secondary schooling can be found at the renowned Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir with private schooling at the High School of Dundee, Strathallan and Kilgraston School for Girls also available within approximately 30 miles.

With the cities of Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh easily reached within 18, 63 and 67 miles of the property respectively, transport links including airports and railway stations are highly accessible for the commuter.

The well-known Angus Glens surround the property and provide for a range of outdoor activities, particularly walking, with a number of local way marked routes in Glen Isla, Glen Prosen, Glen Clova and Glen Doll all within easy reach.

Many of these tracks are also open to horse riders, mountain bikers and cross-country skiers. Climbers are also well catered for by the vast array of mixed terrain with tricky craggy valley sides being popular.

High and low ground shooting is available on local Estates with salmon fishing being available on the North and South Esks.

The agents will consider offers over £425,000.

For more information, visit HERE.