A bungalow with stunning views and a summerhouse

An attractive riverside bungalow in the Scottish Borders has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Paton & Co, Teviot Bank is a charming four bedroom detached family home situated in a tranquil position in the popular and peaceful village of Roxburgh, in the heart of the Scottish Borders.

The property sits in an elevated position overlooking the River Teviot.

Built in 1993 Teviot Bank offers spacious and versatile accommodation comprising of two public rooms, four bedrooms, an attractive south facing conservatory and a large kitchen dining room.

Teviot Bank also offers beautiful south facing garden grounds of about an acre, ample off-street parking, a timber double garage and summer house, both offering power and attractive rural aspects from the summerhouse.

Teviot Bank is situated in an elevated position on the banks of the River Teviot, on the south side of the village of Roxburgh. This desirable location in the Scottish Borders sits between Kelso (to the East) and St Boswells (to the West).

Roxburgh is a thriving and popular village with an incredibly strong social community at its core, who host regular local events for the community in the village hall. The luxury Schloss Hotel, which is a short walk from Teviot Bank offers some excellent local facilities including a championship golf course, a fine dining restaurant and spa.

The area also offers some excellent riding and hacking opportunities, and livery can be found just outside the village. he historic market town of Kelso lies three miles north east of Teviot Bank.

Kelso houses a number of the major supermarket chains including a large Sainsburys and a Lidl, as well as a host of excellent local independent shops. There are also several public houses and restaurants, and a number of historical attractions such as Kelso Abbey and Floors Castle.

Kelso also offers the world famous Kelso Race Course and leisure facilities which include a swimming pool, fitness centre and the local Kelso Golf Club. The Kelso Medical Practice is highly regarded and the BGH (Borders General Hospital) is a short drive away near Melrose.

The smaller village of St Boswells which is about 10 miles to the west of Teviot Bank is well known for being on the walking route of St Cuthbert’s Way.

The long distance footpath links Melrose Abbey and the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. St Boswells offers the largest village green in Scotland and a small range of good local shops, including the popular Main Street Trading bookshop with café.

The countryside surrounding Roxburgh offers an excellent choice of attractions such as historic houses and the particularly beautiful coastline around St Abbs and Coldingham. The Northumberland National Park (Britain’s biggest National Park) and the Cheviot Hills are only a 20 minute drive from the village and the historic towns of Melrose and Jedburgh are also nearby.

Roxburgh is a quiet and peaceful village but offers excellent links to Edinburgh, Newcastle and even London. The A68 or A697 provides easy access for commuting to Edinburgh, Newcastle, otherwise Berwick upon Tweed is only a 25 minute drive away. Galashiels also has the Tweedbank Train Station which connects the Scottish Borders to Edinburgh. Berwick offers a mainline train station and a regular service up and down the country, with London being only a 3 ½ hour journey away.

The agents will consider offers over £520,000.