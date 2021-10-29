A beautifully compact Scottish residential estate

An elegant country house set in stunning policies that must rank as one of the finest houses within Dumfries and Galloway has been made available for sale.

Presented by Strutt and Parker, Argrennan House is a compact Scottish residential estate centred around a magnificent A Listed country house with an Adam style frontage, set in 46 acres of delightful policies, including a beautiful formal walled garden.

It is well placed with easy access to the main road between Castle Douglas and Kirkcudbright, yet is one of the most private houses of its type.

From the 18th century to the present day Argrennan has had comparatively few owners it passed from the Gordon family to the Kerr family, then the Aikman-Smith family until 1984. The current owner bought the house in 2004 and has undertaken an extensive programme of works to bring it back to its former glory.

The original 18th century house, on its own an extremely attractive mansion, now represents the rear, or east facing wing of the present house. In the early 19th century a large Adam style addition was made to the south, which now contains the main rooms and the principle bedrooms of the house.

In correspondence by Mrs Aikman-Smith at the turn of the 20th century, the house is referred to as an Adam house, but the preferred view is that this significant addition is the work of the architect James Gillespie Graham. Gillespie Graham was renowned for his ability to add to existing houses in a sympathetic way, leaving both the original comparatively intact while producing a finished article with its own inherent unity.

In recent years major repairs and refurbishment have taken place including extensive roofing and lead work and the rebuilding of all of the chimney stacks, as well as redecoration and internal restorations and the installation of a pressurised hot and cold water and oil fired heating system.

The main rooms of the house are on the ground floor and first floor level but the lower ground floor, or basement level, contains an excellent range of rooms, including the magnificent former Georgian kitchen.

Turning off the A75 west of Castle Douglas, and following the A711 to Kirkcudbright, the Lodge for Argrennan is prominent, set beside traditional gate pillars. The drive runs through the wooded policies until it opens out with a dramatic view of Argrennan House over the sweep of the lawns.

The solid stone porch with its paired Tuscan columns and balustrade parapet protecting the front door is an impressive architectural feature in the centre of the south wing. On entering the front door, the outer hall is a stunning reception area giving access to the beautifully elegant dining room (left) and the bow ended drawing room (right).

There is an attractive screen, incorporating two Doric fluted columns and a glazed lunette over. The stair hall is impressive with a wide sweeping staircase, past a large bright window on the half landing.

The main rooms are beautifully proportioned with high sash windows, original mouldings and some Adam style fireplaces. The stunning staircase continues to a large first floor landing which has access to the bedrooms and bathrooms, with a staircase to the second floor which offers further potential to develop the house. Access via a staircase leads to the attic floor.

Cottages and Outbuildings The rear driveway leads from the main drive into the back courtyard where there is a range of stone buildings housing the oil fired boilers and other useful buildings.

Gate Lodge Listed Category B, the lodge is an attractive property with an ornamental front porch supported by pillars. The Gate Lodge comprises hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Guest Cottage Behind the house is a 1 bedroom cottage with open plan living room/bedroom, kitchen and shower room.

Fishings Argrennan House is being sold with approximately 2 miles of single bank salmon fishing rights on the nearby River Dee. With 8 pools to fish in it is understood an average of 20 salmon are caught annually on the beat. A short walk over the adjacent field (reflected in the titles as a pedestrian and vehicle right of access) leads to the banks of the River Dee.

The 46 acres of grounds and policies are perfect for a property of the style of Argrennan House. There are extensive areas of mature woodlands with ornamental ponds and sweeping lawns, and paths and walks are incorporated throughout.

A delightful water garden connects the lawns that surround the main house towards the south east, with the very sheltered and extensive walled garden with its adjacent secret garden. The walled garden extends to some 1.66 acres and is well tended and much admired.

To the east of the walled garden, out with its walls, there is an absolutely delightful secret garden with a fine stone fountain surrounded by paved paths set with box and lavender. Beyond that is a very early example of a rock garden.

Within the grounds is a beautifully maintained private nine hole golf course.

Castle Douglas, which is known as Dumfries and Galloway’s Food Town, has many local individual shops and businesses providing a varied selection of gifts, foods and services, supermarkets, health services, veterinary services, golf course and a livestock market.

The regional capital of Dumfries has a broader range of high street shops, supermarkets and services, as well as a major hospital, and the Crichton Campus, which is home to the southern campuses of both the University of Glasgow and the University of the West of Scotland.

The south west of Scotland is well known for its mild climate, attractive unspoilt countryside and for the diversity of its sporting and recreational pursuits. As well as walking in the nearby Galloway hills, and sailing and sea angling on the Solway Firth, the areas rivers and lochs provide good opportunities for both salmon, sea trout and trout fishing.

There are several golf courses within a short drive and the area offers numerous opportunities for cycling along the quiet country roads as well as the more arduous mountain bike centres of the Seven Stanes, which include the nearby routes at Dalbeattie, Kirrroughtree and Mabie. Loch Ken is renowned for its water pursuits of water skiing, sailing, fishing and many others. The Galloway Activity Centre based on the Loch offers a variety of courses.

The communications to the area are good, with regular flights to London and mainland Europe from Prestwick 57 miles north, and also Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports 90 and 95 miles respectively. There is a main line railway stations in Dumfries and Lockerbie. The M74 motorway network is accessible at Gretna.

Price on application.