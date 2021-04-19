A beautiful Victorian property set in a private garden

An exceptional home situated in delightful private grounds bordering parkland is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Struan Park has a lovely sandstone symmetrical façade with an impressive entrance and bay section over two levels to the west side.

Internally the property is full of charm and character and many of the original features have been retained.

The accommodation is laid out over two levels extending to about 327 sqm and is ideal for entertaining and modern family living.

The drawing room has a lovely bay window, decorative cornice and an impressive fireplace. The sitting room has a flame effect gas fire and a window with a lovely aspect out over the garden.

The family room connects through to a conservatory, which opens out to a lovely expanse of garden to the west.

The kitchen/ breakfast room has a double aspect with French doors opening out to a garden terrace and an archway opening through to a games room/dining area with a utility room beyond.

Also on the ground floor are a study/bedroom five, shower room and a WC.

The bedroom accommodation on the first floor comprises four bedrooms, family bathroom and a dressing room. Two of the bedrooms benefit from wash basins.

Struan Park is approached from Westfield Road by a gated entrance, which leads to a gravel parking area to the east side of the house.

To the front of the garden is an extensive garden largely laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs. The western boundary has a high stone wall bordering the adjacent Wetlands Park.

To the west side of the house are a series of terraces and a further area of garden with fruit trees and hedging as well as a small pond. To the north side of the property is a high stone wall as well as a greenhouse and garden store.

Struan Park is an exceptional Victorian house which stands in a lovely private garden off Westfield Road, one of the most sought after residential areas of Cupar and just a short walk from the centre of the thriving county market town, which offers an excellent range of local facilities.

Struan Park is also very well placed for speedy access to the golfing Mecca of St Andrews (nine miles), the ancient and historic university town renowned world-wide as the Home of Golf.

The city of Dundee (13 miles), home to Scott’s RSS Discovery and the V & A museum, provides a comprehensive offering of city shops, services and amenities with Perth about a forty minute drive to the north-west and Edinburgh about an hour’s drive to the south.

Well regarded state schooling is available in Cupar with independent schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and the High School of Dundee (which has a dedicated bus service passing through Cupar).

There are railway stations in Cupar, Leuchars, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport about one hour to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

Struan Park is situated next to Wetlands Park which is an area of public parkland offering acres of space and playing fields.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £645,000.