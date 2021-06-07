A beautiful property with a pond for £1.6 million+

A stunning six-bedroom home in Edinburgh’s Morningside has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Rettie and Co, Trafalgar House is a rarely found detached Georgian villa set within a spectacular stone wall-enclosed garden featuring a large expanse of lawn, two ancient monkey puzzle trees, apple and cherry trees as well as a fishpond.

Located in the highly desirable residential area of Morningside and dating back to 1824, Trafalgar House is reported to be so named by the architect as he was a close relative of Lord Nelson.

With several later Victorian architectural additions, the two -storey classical villa now offers six double bedrooms with two of these located in a self-contained apartment within the property that could easily be incorporated back into the main body of the house.

​The wisteria-draped handsome villa benefits from an abundance of charming period features such as the cast-iron window guards on the front façade, sash and case windows with working shutters, decorative ceiling cornicing and original fireplaces.

The contemporary interiors work harmoniously with the fine period features and the open plan flexible ground floor entertaining and dining space is ideal for modern family living.

The property sits just a stone’s throw from all the local amenities offered along the cosmopolitan Morningside Road and is close to several excellent schools and less than two miles from Edinburgh’s city centre.

The agents will consider offers over £1.6 million.