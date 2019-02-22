A beautiful listed home with an 1841 vintage is now for sale

A C listed home dating from about 1841 is has been brought to the property market.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, Viewlands House was extended to the rear around 1950. It is positioned in grounds extending to about 0.78 acres.

There is an independent detached one-bedroom cottage which originally formed the stables for the main house. The striking red sandstone house has a slate roof and internally there are many typical features expected to be in a house of this period. These include timber sash and case windows with shutters, panel doors, open fireplaces, ceiling cornicing and high ceilings.

A solid entrance door with a glazed panel above leads to a vestibule with a tiled floor. A glazed door with decorative side screens gives access to the reception hall. The reception hall also has a tiled floor and a shallow rise staircase to the first floor with a mid-landing and a large feature window.

The sitting room has an open fire with a surround and there is a large window to the front and French doors to the side garden. The dining room has windows to the front and side and a particularly useful storage cupboard. Also, off this room is a wet room with shower, WC and wash basin giving the option to use this room as a ground floor bedroom.

The dining sized kitchen has comfortable space for a table and chairs. It is fitted with base and wall mounted units in a medium oak colour and contrasting worktops. There is a double sink with side drainer, mixer tap, tiled splashbacks, plumbing for a dishwasher and a Beko range cooker and over hood. There is a large window overlooking the side garden.

The inner hall leads to the laundry room which has a stainless steel sink, base and wall mounted units, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and dryer, and space for larger appliances. There is a window to the side and an external door to the garden. The gas boiler is located here, and there is a pantry cupboard.

At the staircase mid landing there is a bathroom with bath, wash basin, WC and bidet.

On the first floor landing is a shower room with corner shower, WC and wash basin and a linen cupboard.

The master bedroom has an elevated outlook over the front and side gardens. It has a press cupboard, ceiling cornicing and picture rail. There are three further double bedrooms and a small study with a window to the front.

Originally a stable block for the main house, Viewlands Cottage is traditionally constructed and has a slate roof. It now consists of a lounge with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, and an open plan kitchen with a tiled floor and base and wall mounted units. There is a double bedroom with an en suite shower room. There is a single garage attached to the end of the cottage.

The current owner leases the cottage under the management services of www.cottages.com, giving scope for additional income.

The grounds extend to 0.78 acres with the initial part of the driveway being shared.

Viewlands House is accessed through stone pillars and wrought iron gates. The sweeping driveway then leads to a further timber gate into the grounds. There are two large grassed areas which are clearly outlined with a mixture of stone walls, fencing and hedging.

The driveway opens to a courtyard with turning space and room to park several vehicles. There is mature planting, scattered borders and mature trees, all adding to this lovely private location.

Blairgowrie offers a wide range of shopping and business facilities, including three supermarkets, a wide range of specialist shops, two medical centres and a cottage hospital. Perth and Dundee provide all the services expected of major cities and Blairgowrie is well situated for commuting to both. The property is within easy walking distance of Blairgowrie town centre, which can be reached by a picturesque riverside walk.

The range of outdoor pursuits in the area is impressive. There are three golf courses at Rosemount, including a championship course, together with a further three courses at Alyth and a recently extended 18-hole course at Dunkeld. In addition, there is a new course at Piperdam Country Club near Dundee. Apart from providing some of Perthshires finest scenery, the surrounding countryside offers skiing at Glenshee, hillwalking in the glens and fishing on the Rivers Ericht, Isla and Tay and on local lochs. There are riding facilities and a leisure centre in Blairgowrie.

Primary schooling is available in Blairgowrie at Rattray Primary School and St Stephens Primary, with secondary schooling at Blairgowrie High. Private education is available at Craigclowan, Glenalmond, Strathallan, Kilgraston and Dundee High School.

The area has good communications. The M90 at Perth links to Edinburgh, whilst the A9 links west to Stirling and Glasgow and north to Inverness.

The A90 north to Aberdeen can be accessed at Forfar, via Kirriemuir (A926). There are mainline railway stations at Perth, Dundee and Dunkeld (13 miles). Dundee Airport has direct services to London Stanstead and Edinburgh has a wide range of domestic and international flights.

The agents will consider offers over £425,000.

For more details, click HERE.