A beautiful home with great views on a Scots isle

A rarely available one bedroom traditional Hebridean black house situated in a waterside location has been brought to the market.

Bell Ingram present Gearraidh Iain, enjoying superb sea views over the Vallay strand on the Isle of North Uist

Gearraidh Iain is a traditional black house which was built by the present owner’s grandfather some 100 years ago.

The property has been completely renovated and upgraded to the highest of standards. It has been tastefully decorated and retains original features.

Gearraidh Iain is a stylish and well-presented property, equally suited as a permanent home or holiday home with excellent letting figures.

The property is accessed by a field gate which opens to front garden which in turn leads you to a hardwood door which opens to the kitchen area.

The kitchen has an excellent range of built-in floor and wall units in cream with a wooden effect worksurface and inset ceramic sink. There is a built-in Zanussi oven with four ring ceramic hob and extractor over. A built-in dishwasher, washing machine and fridge are included in the sale.

The kitchen is open plan to the hallway which has an opening to the sitting room and folding glazed doors which lead to the bedroom.

To the right of the hall is the sitting room which has wooden flooring wood panelled walls with a feature stone wall from the original building. There is a multifuel stove on a stone hearth. A window overlooks the surrounding croft land.

To the left of the hall is the carpeted bedroom which again has wood panelled walls and a window looking over the croftland.

A door leads from the bedroom to the stylish bathroom which has a tiled floor and and a fully tiled large showering cubicle with Mira shower. There is a sink set on a vanity unit and WC. A window from the bathroom overlooks the beach and the rear garden.

The property is set in fully enclosed garden grounds which enjoy panoramic views across the beach at Vallay.

The garden is laid to lawn and there a seating area from where to enjoy the views and enjoy the vast array of wildlife the area has to offer. There is a wood shed to the side.

The agents will consider offers over £200,000.