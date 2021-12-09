Cheers to 90 years of sweet treats from Lees

In honour of its 90th year in business, Lees of Scotland has teamed up with Drygate Brewing Co to create a limited-edition Christmas stout.

Inspired by Lees of Scotland’s famous snowball, the stout has hints of coconut and sweet mallow, with a deep chocolate warmth.

The bespoke beer is the seventh in Drygate’s Convergence series and reflects the brewer’s passion for exploring the interactions between beer and food, and their joy in collaborating with Scottish brands, whilst meeting the demands for innovation across the industry.

The design for the bottle is creative, modern, and eye-catching, combining both brand styles. While this stout has its own distinctive look, it’s clearly part of the Drygate family.

The Snowball Stout will be available online by the bottle (RRP £4.50) in limited numbers, and by the keg in selected retailers.

Clive Miquel, CEO at Lees of Scotland said: ‘This is a really exciting collaboration and the first of its kind for us. We are delighted to celebrate our 90th year with a partnership that will provide something truly unique and special to our customers.

‘It’s been a pleasure to work with Drygate on this project, and I have learnt a lot about the brewing process. Drygate have taken our sweet treat and created the perfect gift for your stout drinking friend, partner or family member.’

Rob MacKay, creative and marketing director at Drygate, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Lees on this snowball inspired stout, to help them celebrate their 90th year of trading.

‘As a small, fairly young company, it has been great to see such a long-established, successful brand so eager to innovate and engage with a new community. We hope that this beer lives up to the expectations of Lees of Scotland’s many fans, and that they enjoy our take on the classic Scottish treat.’

Find out more at www.drygate.com/