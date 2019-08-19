A beautiful home with an arts and crafts feel

A delightful family home in a prime location is currently on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Montague Street enjoys a delightful, secluded position in an attractive garden in a prime location in sought-after Broughty Ferry, with some wonderful views to the River Tay and beyond.

Of a most attractive white painted exterior under a slate roof, and with hints of the Arts and Crafts style, 8A Montague Street offers delightful and deceptively spacious family accommodation over two levels.

At the heart of the house is the wonderful open plan kitchen/family room/dining room with utility room off. The formal sitting room has a lovely fireplace as its focal point with the dining room/playroom, sun room, study/bedroom 5, cloak room and hall completing the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs there are four spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom benefitting from en-suite shower room and dressing room. The family bathroom and hall/landing completes the accommodation.

8A Montague Street benefits from many delightful features such as wood flooring to several rooms and a beautiful timber staircase. There are excellent views over the River Tay from the first floor.

8A Montague Street stands in an attractive garden essentially laid to grass with driveway parking for several vehicles and a sheltered blocked terrace area adjacent to the kitchen/family room.

Just a short drive from the centre of the thriving city of Dundee, 8A Montague Street is only moments from Broughty Ferry’s upmarket shopping district with its excellent range of specialist shops and amenities.

From 8A Montague Street there is easy access to a number of retail parks and out of town shopping centres and there is speedy access via the main M90 motorway network to Perth, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Stirling and Glasgow are also within comfortable driving distance.

The popular suburb of Broughty Ferry offers ready access to the surrounding villages and towns of Angus and North East Fife, including St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Cupar, as well as some particularly fine countryside.

With a lovely mix of farmland, coastline, hill and river the result is a fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast with walking, cycling, riding and golf all readily available. There are excellent sandy beaches at St. Andrews, Tentsmuir, Lunan Bay and St Cyrus as well as the sandy beach at Broughty Ferry itself.

The Angus Glens, which include Glen Clova, Glen Isla and Glen Prosen are all well within striking distance for day trips. State primary and secondary schooling is available locally in Broughty Ferry with independent schooling provided at the High School of Dundee.

There are railway stations in Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Carnoustie with Edinburgh Airport about one hour to the south.

The agents will consider offers over £525,000.

