A beautiful home set in the heart of the country

Cyprien is a beautiful four bedroom family home set in attractive and enclosed wrap-around garden grounds and situated in the heart of the countryside.

Located in Berwickshire, equidistant between Berwick upon Tweed and Kelso. Built in 2008, Cyprien offers very comfortable, well-appointed family accommodation located in some of the most beautiful scenery in the UK.

Presented by Paton & Co, Cyprien comprises of three very handsome public rooms and up to four bedrooms with the master offering a well-appointed en-suite. The garden grounds are beautifully presented and are supported by ample parking.

Cyprien is situated in a beautiful rural setting, with lovely views over surrounding farmland, about half a mile west of the village of Whitsome.

Although nearby Berwick upon Tweed offers an excellent range of national supermarkets and services, the village of Norham which is only a few miles away offers a fantastic local shop, regionally renowned butcher, baker, public house and even a gun shop which would all love your support.

The village also offers a doctor’s surgery on the village green, a daily postal van and a very well attended fish and chip van every Thursday evening.

There are numerous schooling options in the immediate area with Swinton and Norham both offering excellent primary schools and the highly regarded Berwickshire High School in Duns only a 10 / 15 minute drive away.

Belhaven Hill School in Dunbar and Longridge Towers School near Berwick are both very well thought of public schools in the area.

The historic market town of Berwick upon Tweed lies about 11 miles from Cyprien, just off the A1, in Northumberland. Berwick houses all the major supermarket chains, good local shopping, a number of historical attractions within its medieval walls, numerous restaurants, cafes and the Maltings Theatre.

Cyprien is a short drive from the coast with Coldingham Sands beach and the dramatic St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve being very popular with locals. Country and sporting pursuits are widely available and there are several golf courses within a short drive including Eyemouth, Dunbar, Goswick and Magdalene Fields in Berwick.

Cyprien offers excellent links to Edinburgh, Newcastle and even London. The A1 trunk road provides easy commutable access to Scotland’s capital city and Newcastle. Berwick upon Tweed’s mainline train station offers a regular service up and down the country, with London being only a 3 ½ hour journey away.

The agents will consider offers over £430,000.