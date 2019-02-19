A beautiful home on the banks of a main river

A substantial modern country house in grounds of about 1.2 acres on the banks of a river is now on the property market.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, Campsie Linn House is a substantial modern house constructed around 1990. It is positioned on the edge of the village of Stanley, on the bank of the River Tay.

The flexible accommodation could be easily adjusted for families with teenagers or dependent relatives, as independent guest accommodation or letting potential. There is a clear division between the ground and first floor accommodation with a fine balance of five public areas and six bedrooms, four of which are en suite.

Steps lead up the entrance door which is at first floor level. A glazed door with decorative side screens opens to a welcoming hall where there are several storage cupboards.

The large sitting room has French doors out to a veranda with elevated views out over the River Tay, and there are windows to the north, east and west. An open fire provides a focal point for the room.

The morning room has a stove and a glazed door leading to the garden room which has surrounding windows and a door to a decked seating area to enjoy the garden and the views. A fourth public room, with windows on two sides, could easily be used as a dining room. A fifth public area, which makes a perfect snug, has access out to the veranda. This room also has an open fire with a cast iron and tiled inset.

The high quality kitchen is fitted with high gloss black and cream units with red Star Galaxy quartz worktops. It has a large centre island which has a seating area for breakfasting. The units include pan drawers and the integrated appliances include a dishwasher, two ovens, warming drawers, steam oven, microwave and an induction hob with a hood above.

Also on the first floor are four double bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms. There is a family bathroom with a modern suite comprising WC, wash basin, shaped bath with a shower above, fully tiled walls, illuminated vanity mirror, towel rail radiator and a window.

Stairs lead down to the ground floor. As there is a separate access, it could be used for a dependent relative, guest accommodation or for potential income from holiday letting.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises an entrance hall accessed from an external glazed door. The first of two double bedrooms has windows to the south and east and a glazed door to the garden. It has an en suite bathroom with a window. The second bedroom has an en suite shower room. The utility room could easily be set out as a kitchen. It has base units, an inset stainless steel sink with mixer tap and there is a door to the integral garage.

The grounds extend to about 1.2 acres with an enclosed driveway with parking for several vehicles, and additional space for a boat or caravan. The east and south parts of the garden are extensively

laid to lawn with scattered planting and mature trees.

There are seating areas throughout the garden and there is a pond with a weeping willow to the side. There are also several verandas and decked areas to take advantageof the garden and the elevated views over the River Tay.

There is further garden ground to the side with a continuation of the lawn and scattered planting and trees. To the rear is a sloping garden. Within the design of the property is an open yet sheltered area which is suitable for drying, locating a kennel or for coal and log storage.

Large single garage has a single up and over door, a window and a door back to the utility room. There is a boiler room with an external door where there are two oil fired boilers which were replaced around 2010.

Externally there are verandas and areas of decking which take advantage of the beautiful location and views over the river while also complimenting the architectural design of the house.

Stanley provides excellent day to day facilities which include a primary school, general store, post office, hotel and coffee shop.

This is a most attractive and accessible part of Perthshire. From Perth, the M90 links to Edinburgh and the south, whilst the A9 goes west to Stirling and Glasgow and north to Inverness.

Perth has a railway station with services to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness. Edinburgh Airport is easily reached and there are also services from Dundee Airport to London Stansted.

The area is well known for its excellent range of outdoor pursuits. Salmon fishing can be taken on the River Tay and the River Isla, with trout fishing available on local lochs. The Perthshire and Angus hills lie within easy reach, and offer ample opportunity for hill walking, and there is skiing at Glenshee. There is a championship golf course at Rosemount, Blairgowrie, with further courses at Murrayshall and Alyth.

Perth is considered one of the most desirable cities in the United Kingdom. The city centre has an excellent range of shops and professional services, high quality restaurants and good leisure facilities including a swimming pool, ice rink and Bells Sports Centre. Secondary schooling is available at Perth Grammar as well as in Blairgowrie and Dunkeld. Private schools in the area include Craigclowan, Kilgraston, Glenalmond, Strathallan and Dundee High School.

The agents will consider offers over £525,000.

Click HERE for more details.