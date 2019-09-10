£1.05million+ to own a stunning small estate

An outstanding small residential estate with striking views and sporting capabilities is now on the property market.

Presents for sale by Savills, Mains of Tilliefoure is a compact and well located residential estate with considerable amenity, sporting, farming and woodland interests, extending to some 135.53 acres.

It is situated within a most attractive part of lower Donside, with sweeping views particularly to the south and west, with Bennachie to the rear.

The property sits in an elevated position above an extremely scenic stretch of the River Don. The house and its annexe were converted from an original steading and cottage, and are arranged around a covered courtyard. The annexe links into the main house, but also has its own entrance allowing for both ample and flexible accommodation.

Thoughtfully converted and extended by the sellers’ family in the early 1990s, to make the most of its position and views, the property also benefits from a separate cottage, built in 1997, and extensive garaging.

Surrounding the house is 43.54 acres of grazing farmland, and adjoining is a lovely area of old oak woodland. Separate, but in close proximity, is another field and a further area of woodland, lying adjacent to the River Don, together with some 625 yards of single bank fishing. The Don is a lovely river to fish, and is well known by fishermen for its salmon and trout fishing.

Lot 1 – Mains of Tilliefoure About 120.01 acres / 48.57 ha. Offers over £975,000

The conversion works at Mains of Tilliefoure have been carried out to a high standard. It is very much a new house within an original shell, and as such has a very pleasant and traditional feel. It has a stone and harl finish and a slate roof. The sun room was added in the late 1990s and the cottage was extensively renovated in 2018.

As such Mains of Tilliefoure really is a very special property, and is ideal for both modern family living and entertaining. Gates open onto a tarred driveway which leads up to the house and cottage, and onto a covered courtyard. The main reception rooms and hall are fitted with Clive Christian furniture.

The accommodation comprises a drawing room and a conservatory which are both lovely rooms, making the most of the views.

The well equipped kitchen has an Aga and off this is a useful utility room and a sun room. Adjacent is the well proportioned dining room.

A bedroom passageway leads to bedrooms one and two, both having en suite bathrooms and bedroom three which is also used a recreation room has a sauna and en suite WC. Stairs lead up to an attic room. Also at ground floor level is a cloakroom and the master bedroom which makes the most of the views and has an en suite bathroom, together with a study.

The annexe can easily easily be incorporated into the house or used as separate accommodation and comprises two reception room three bedrooms, shower room and bathroom. Beyond the garaging is a two bedroom cottage with living room, dining kitchen, WC and dressing room. Below the house is a terrace providing a lovely seating and entertaining area.

The farmland surrounding the house extends to some 43.54 acres. These fields have been let seasonally for cattle grazing and silage.

Tilliefoure Wood is predominantly an ancient oak wood, one of the most extensive examples in Aberdeenshire. In addition to the oak there are areas of birch, thus together creating a charming mixed woodland. The area has considerable scope for both sporting and amenity.

Lot 2 – Land adjacent to the River Don of about 6.28 ha / 15.52 acres Offers over £75,000

Lying a short distance to the west, and between the public road and the River Don is a further grass field extending to some 9.27 acres, together with an area of woodland. This gives access to some 625 yards of single bank fishing. This has only been lightly fished by the family, with no records (TBC) being kept, but is an attractive stretch of water with two pools, and the river is popular with fishermen for salmon, sea trout and trout.

Mains of Tilliefoure is situated in a spectacular south facing position with striking views over the River Don to Pitfichie Hill and Forest.

Immediately behind is Bennachie Hill, a well known Aberdeenshire landmark. This is a particularly lovely stretch of the River Don, yet the area is not remote, with nearby villages at Monymusk (4 miles) and Kemnay (5 miles). Alford and Inverurie are also easily reached and there is quick access to both Aberdeen Airport and to Aberdeen itself. The newly opened Western Peripheral Route around Aberdeen now provides easy access to the south.

The surrounding area comprises rolling farmland and this part of northeast Scotland is famed for its outdoor pursuits, including renowned fishing on the Don, as well as the River Dee. High and low ground shooting is available on local estates.

There are golf courses at Kemnay, Insch, Alford and Inverurie, with skiing at the Lecht and Glenshee. There is wonderful walking and riding in the surrounding hills, particularly over Bennachie which is reached directly from Mains of Tilliefoure. The boundary of the Cairngorms National Park is only some 15 miles to the west.

Primary schooling is available at Monymusk and Kemnay with secondary schooling in Inverurie. There is local shopping in Kemnay. Further shopping, business and leisure facilities are found in Inverurie. Aberdeen, ‘the Granite City’, is only some 21 miles away.

It is a very cosmopolitan city and has the amenities expected of a major centre with a wide range of shopping, leisure, entertainment and cultural activities, together with extensive business facilities.

Aberdeen International Airport is well served by both domestic and international airlines. There are train services to the south including a sleeper service. There is a good selection of independent schools in the city including Robert Gordon’s College, St Margaret’s School for Girls, Albyn School and the International School of Aberdeen. There are two universities, Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University.

The agents will consider offers over £1,050,000.

For more details, click HERE.