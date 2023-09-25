On the market: 17th century mansion owned by Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson

An 18-bedroom mansion said to be owned by Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson is on the market for £1.95million.

A-listed Bargany House in Ayrshire is an impressive 17th-century country pile which was the first unfortified mansion house to be built in Scotland.

It boasts a study, cinema, games room, billiard room and gymnasium and seven ensuite bathrooms.

It is situated in nearly seven acres of grounds which include formal gardens, lawn and woodland in the heart of the Bargany Estate.

The mansion is accessed down a three quarter mile drive from the road, through impressive gate piers, passing woodland and an ornamental lake.

It was reported Scottish comedian, and former host of The Late Late Show Craig Ferguson, bought the house in 2011 for nearly £2million.

The house fell into disrepair in the 1970’s, but was completely refurbished in the 1980’s.

Over the last ten years, Bargany House has undergone renovation work, restoring the original features whilst blending new, more contemporary, finishes.

Selling agents Knight Frank said: ‘Bargany House is one of the finest Category A listed mansions in the West of Scotland, and was the first unfortified mansion house to be built in Scotland.

‘It is a four storey building, characterised by its crow-stepped end gables.

‘The magnificent reception rooms make the most of the natural light, are both gracious and spacious, as well as being elegant and well proportioned.

‘Of particular note is the quality of the plasterwork, the wooden panelling and the interior paintwork.

‘Despite its size, this historic house has been refurbished to a high standard and has become a large, but easily managed, family home.’

Read more home and garden news from Scottish Field

Plus, don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.