Old Purves Hall: Peel tower dating back to 1600’s goes on the market

This stunning historic home, which was once a peel tower dating back to the 1600’s, has gone on the market.

Old Purves Hall sits in the rural Berwickshire Countryside, just seven miles from Kelso, and is on sale for offers over £950,000.

The six-bedroom home, which has retained a number of period features, comes with 1.59 acres of land including a walled garden and a mature woodland with potential for stables and a paddock.

A paved patio seating creates an excellent outdoor hosting area. A stable/games room can be found in the top corner of the garden.

The gardens at Old Purves Hall are further complemented by a large log store, wrap around woodland and a garden waste area.

Arriving at Old Purves Hall, entrance is granted through the newly extended boot room, a practical space for cloak and shoe storage.

Off here a utility room with washer and dryer can be found alongside a WC and the plant room.

Following the inner hall with exposed stone wall and studded oak doors, salvaged from the old Edinburgh Jail, leads to the Kitchen/Dining Room, Drawing Room and the staircase.

‘The Kitchen/Dining Room presents a wonderful recreational space in the heart of the home with ample space for a 12-seater dining table, an exceptional hosting space,’ said sellers Rettie & Co.

‘The magnificent kitchen is superbly equipped with a large central island, a selection of wall and base units, Leisure range cooker with hob, two integrated dishwashers and sufficient space for added white goods if required.

‘A patio door opens out to the walled garden, offering a BBQ patio for al fresco dining in the warmer months.’

