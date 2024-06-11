Mullagrach Island: Remote Scottish island with no neighbours but kittiwakes could be yours for £500,000

A remote Scots island with just a tiny log cabin to live in, no neighbours but kittiwakes, and a whopping 88 acres of land has gone on the market for £500,000.

Mullagrach Island is the most northerly of the Summer Isles, an archipelago of 30 islands, in the mouth of Loch Broom in the Highlands.

The island is two hours from the nearest, Inverness, and a 35-minute boat ride from the mainland.

It boasts an incredible 88.7 acres of land surrounded by stunning greenery, beaches, cliffs and caves to explore, and there are no neighbours other than the island’s birds.

Mullagrach was purchased by the owners 18 years ago with the view of improving and conserving its ‘sensitive’ plant species and birds including geese, kittiwakes and fulmars.

The ultimate getaway

There is just one building on the island offering shelter from the elements, a wood cabin which was made in Switzerland, and comes with solar panels, box beds, a kitchen, a wood burning stove and an outside composting loo.

Constructed with the weather in mind, it blends into the landscape with a curved, heather-clad roof designs.

Selling agents Galbraith said: ‘The island, which lies approximately two miles from Old Dorney Harbour, was purchased by the owners in 2006, extends to approximately 88.7 acres and comprises rough grass and heather dotted with wildflowers and a coastline of rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs.

‘It has been the owners’ objective to conserve and improve the wildlife and vegetation of the island and to minimize disturbance to sensitive species of flora and its birdlife including, amongst others, great skua, kittiwakes, shag, fulmars and geese.

‘Viewing of the island is limited due to weather conditions and means of access.

‘Either the sellers or a local fishing boat owner involved in the maintenance of the island structures will accompany viewings. These will only be accommodated for those who have formally noted interest.

‘Anyone visiting the island will need to wear outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear and will have to be of a level of fitness to travel by boat and climb the ladders to reach the island.’

