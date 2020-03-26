Mozolowski & Murray at the end of a phone

Design experts Mozolowski & Murray have closed their Edinburgh studio due to the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic – but they are still at the end of the phone.

The firm are experts in the design and manufacture of bespoke conservatories, luxury orangeries, sun lounges, garden rooms and extensions

A spokesman said: ‘To protect the safety of our clients and staff we have taken the decision to temporarily close our Edinburgh Design Centre.

‘We are still available to talk through your ideas by phone and we are now providing full telephone consultations instead of face to face meetings while social distancing remains in place.

‘We would be delighted to hear from you and happy to discuss your ideas to help develop these further.’

Anyone planning to extend or improve their home should call 0345 050 5440 or visit www.mozmurray.co.uk.