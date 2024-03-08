Kingsburgh House: Isle of Skye property with links to Flora Macdonald and Bonnie Prince Charlie for sale

It was once home to Flora Macdonald and the place where she and fugitive Bonnie Prince Charlie escaped to after evading capture from the Redcoat Government in 1746.

But now the former laird’s house, on the Isle of Skye, is up for sale along with more than 13 acres of land for £300,000.

Kingsburgh House is steeped in history and the spirit of the past and Highland Clans lives on in its centuries-old stone walls.

A former laird’s house dating from the 1700s, Kingsburgh House was substantially added to in the 19th century and these additions are thought to be the work of acclaimed early Victorian architect, Gillespie Graham.

The property is famed for its association with Flora Macdonald, Bonnie Prince Charlie, and the Jacobite Rebellion. The site of Kingsburgh House was home to Flora and her husband, Macdonald of Kingsburgh, head of the local cadet branch under Clan Chief Macdonald of Sleat.

It was Kingsburgh that she and the fugitive Bonnie Prince Charlie escaped to after evading capture from the armed Redcoat Government soldiers in 1746.

Kingsburgh also played host to a number of other prominent guests including Dr Johnson and Boswell who recorded their stay in 1773.

The property having fallen into a state of disrepair now sits on the Buildings at Risk Register owing to its historical importance.

It is on the market with Savills for £295,000.

‘The bones of this property, along with its outstanding historical legacy and breath-taking location, will capture the imagination of buyers from home and abroad,’ said Cameron Ewer of Savills.

‘Kingsburgh House may be purchased as a longer term project, or simply be maintained in its current state as a testament to the notable figures who once frequented it and their place in Scotland’s history.

‘It may be possible to gain planning consent to create a new house close to the water on its surrounding land. It would have spectacular views from the private stretch of coastline below, and be an exciting way to breathe new life into this stunning corner of Skye.’

The principal house, later additions, former walled gardens, and part of the original coach houses form the remains of the residential elements of the estate.

Sitting in 13.9 acres the property has direct access to the waters of Loch Snizort.

Kingsburgh House commands a spectacular position on the northern peninsula of the island, with views of the Cuillin ridge and the distant hills of South Harris.

Just 10 miles north of the island’s capital, Portree with its range of shops, schools, cafes, restaurants, banks, churches and swimming pool and cinema.

