Timothy Oulton opens in Glasgow

FURNITURE and interiors company Timothy Oulton has chosen Glasgow’s Princes Square as the location for its first Scottish store.

The branch, which opened over the weekend, stretches to 1,300 square feet on the shopping centre’s first floor.

Hailing from Manchester, founder Tim Oulton began working in his dad’s antiques shop, before taking over the business and switching to furniture design.

Oulton said: “We’ve wanted a store in Scotland for a long time, we’re lucky enough to have some fans of the brand here already, and hopefully we’ll be able to bring something a little bit different to Glasgow.

“The city has the largest shopping district outside of London, so it’s a great location, and the new gallery is in a fantastic high-end period building which suits us perfectly.”

Sarah Lulham, asset manager at Redevco, which owns Princes Square, added: “We are delighted that Timothy Oulton has chosen Princes Square for its first Scottish store.

“We love the brand and it’s a real coup for the retail sector in the city.”

