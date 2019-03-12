Designs on success with 30 years of experience

Selan Design is a design led family run business with 30 years of experience.

They pride ourselves in producing sleek, stylish, highly functional kitchens that will look great for years to come.

Their award-winning graduate designers will guide you through the latest innovations, with ten outstanding displays we can show you the

latest design ideas that will make your kitchen a cut above the rest. The team can project manage all trades from architects to decorators to turn your dream into a reality.

With so much experience, Selan Design have established relationships with leading manufacturers, architects and developers.

Based in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, Selan is a family run business established in 1989 with showrooms in Union Street that will give

you a taste of what they can create for you.

Selan Design have a close association with Leicht Kuchen AG, a leading German manufacturer of stylish kitchen furniture.

They offer the newest design features with storage solutions, which will accommodate your needs, while the sleek simple lines add the ‘Wow’ factor! Every design is unique, using the best products with competative prices.

They offer a no obligation design consultation service including a home visit. Their state of the art computer generated designs will give you an accurate idea of the space. They have their own qualified installation teams, who will make your dream a reality.

The superb after sales service have a volume of testimonials from satisfied clients who are the main source of new business.

A spokesman said: ‘Here at Selan Design, our team can provide you with the luxury kitchen you will admire for years to come.’

