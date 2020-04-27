Win a tour of the Castle of Mey gardens with Alan Titchmarsh

A chance to spend two nights at the Castle of Mey and be given a personal tour by Alan Titchmarsh of the garden created by Her Majesty the Queen Mother is one of the prize lots in Bonhams’ online blue auction in aid of the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Some of the UK’s leading figures have donated generous prizes to the not-for-profit auction, with Titchmarsh’s prize including two nights at the castle’s Granary Lodge, plus a tour of the celebrated gardens – complete with the famous old Albertine rose, amongst other rare and early flora and fauna – in the company of the celebrity gardener.

Among the other donations are: works by prominent artists such as Anish Kapoor; backstage drinks with Jools Holland; lunch at Claridge’s with Dame Joan Collins and Christopher Biggins; Jeremy Paxman hosting you and another family of your choice to a round of University Challenge; afternoon tea for two at the Great Scotland Yard Hotel with the cast from The Crown – The Queen (Olivia Colman), Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Lady Diana (Emma Corrin); a walk-on role for four people in the hit BBC series Call the Midwife, followed by lunch or tea with the cast.

The auction is being hosted at Bonhams, who have waived all fees, and runs until Wednesday 29 April. Bids can be made by going to bids@bonhams.com or calling us on +44 (0) 20 7447 7447. All lots can be viewed online at bonhams.com/theblueauction