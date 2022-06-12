Scone Palace celebrates first garden fair

NEARLY 4,000 people flocked to Scone Palace near Perth for the venue’s first garden fair as it aims to become “the home of Scottish horticulture”.

A total of 32 exhibitors from Scotland and the North of England met visitors at the event.

Brian Cunningham, head gardener at Scone Palace and one of the BBC Beechgrove Garden‘s presenters, was on hand to answer questions from the public, along with co-presenters George Anderson and Carol Baxter.

Members of the Murray family, which owns Scone Palace – including Lord and Lady Mansfield, and Viscount and Viscountess Stormont – also attended the fair.

Viscount Stormont said: “We were absolutely delighted by how well the garden fair went in its inaugural year.

“Turnout was well above what we expected and, importantly, visitors were buying – so much so that many nurseries had to restock overnight.”

He added: “It is clear that the Scottish gardening community needed this event and meet up.

“Our ambition is to make this event a home for this community, the home of Scottish horticulture, so that all green-fingered Scots – whether they be newbies or professionals – have a space to gather, share ideas, and celebrate the joy of gardening.

“I met a host of Instagram gardeners over the weekend, as well as folk from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), and really enjoyed hearing what they felt would work best.

“Big themes discussed were wellness in the garden, field to fork and the kitchen garden, and sustainability.

“The theme of the event – ‘being accessible’ – more intimate, and perhaps less elitist than other famous shows resonated with everyone.”

Heather McArthur and her events team at Scone Palace are already planning the next garden fair for 2-3 June 2023.

Lady Mansfield said: “After putting in some hard yards to get this event off the ground and moving, the team here at Scone has been hugely buoyed by the level of enthusiastic support for the event from our partners and the stand-holders.

“We were delighted to raise £3,555 from the car parking fee and this is being spilt between three charities – Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, Siobhans Trust, and Mary’s Meals.”

