Perth’s pop-up flower market opens today

A GROUP of growers from Perthshire and Fife will hold their first pop-up flower market at Giraffe Laidside in Perth today.

Today’s market will be open to florists from 9.30am to 10.30am and then to members of the public from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Adelaide Menzies, a florist and flower farmer from Adelaide’s Secret Garden, will deliver a flower arranging demonstration at 10.30am.

Markets will then run each Wednesday for florists at 9.30-10.30am and for the public from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The market has been organised by the Scottish Flower Growers’ Collective, which is working with Scottish Enterprise to make Scottish cut flowers more readily available to florists and consumers throughout the country.

The collective consists of East Lothian Flower Farm, Flora Alba, Keeping The Plot, Mayfield Flowers, PYRUS, Scottish Cut Flowers, and Tomnah’a Market Garden.

