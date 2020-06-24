NTS gardens springing back into action

THE National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is preparing to reopen around 30 of its gardens from 6 July.

Culzean Country Park in Ayrshire, Brodie Castle’s garden and estate in Moray, and Crathes Castle’s garden and estate in Aberdeenshire are among the properties that will begin welcoming back guests.

The trust’s countryside sites, including St Abb’s Head National Nature Reserve and Ben Lawers, have been open for local access in line with Scottish Government guidelines for a few weeks.

Visitors are being asked to stick to the Scottish Government’s five-mile travel restrictions.

Chairman Sir Mark Jones said: “We are hard at work preparing to open up dozens more of our beautiful places once again.

“Our staff are coming back from furlough, we’ve redesigned the visitor routes at some places and, of course, we are closely following all the advice on safety and hygiene measures, so that everyone can enjoy their trip to the Trust.

“As we all adapt to the ‘new normal’, there will be some changes on the ground at properties, and we hope that our members, supporters and visitors will be patient and work with us during this time of transition.

“We would also please ask visitors to stick to the latest guidance and only visit if it’s within the five-mile travel limit.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our local visitors back and we hope that this helps us all emerge back into the light, after being confined for so long.”

A full list of the properties that are open and reopening is available on the NTS website.

Read more stories about Scotland’s bounce back from coronavirus on Scottish Field’s news pages.