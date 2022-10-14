North Berwick and Linlithgow win bloomin’ gold

A PAIR of Scottish towns triumphed at the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS’s) Britain in Bloom finals.

North Berwick in Bloom won a gold medal and took the title in the “coastal” category.

Elizabeth Morris from North Berwick In Bloom was also named as a “community champion”.

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow was presented with gold in the “town” category.

The judges praised North Berwick for planting perennial shrubs to cope with harsh maritime conditions, removing bags of invasive cineraria from its sand dunes, and installing 15 troughs of herbs and vegetables for the community to pick.

Darren Share, chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists for putting on such impressive displays this year while embracing sustainable horticulture.

“We enjoyed seeing the forward-thinking ways groups are working to make their planting more resilient to climate change and also contributing to carbon reduction in their communities.”

Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame, who presented the awards, added: “It has been fantastic to celebrate gardening groups from across the UK [that] contribute so much to their communities.

“From helping wildlife to engaging young people in the power of plants and helping grow a green future, all of the volunteers work tirelessly to create areas local people can be proud of.

“Britain is most certainly blooming.”

