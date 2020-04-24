Garden of plenty

With the lockdown meaning that people are spending ever more time in their gardens, Ed Walling, the head gardener at the National Trust for Scotland property of Brodie Castle in Morayshire, has compiled two how-to videos.

In the first Ed takes viewers behind the scenes around the historic Morayshire estate and gives viewers a guide on how to make a spring hanging basket. He also goes to Brodie Castle’s vegetable garden to give his top tips for planting brassicas such as cabbage, kale, broccoli and brussels sprouts.

Veg garden:

Hanging baskets:

Or alternatively the two videos can be seen here: https://youtu.be/jnZo_sRfdME (veg garden) and here https://youtu.be/AJzKNLKYwUs (hanging baskets)