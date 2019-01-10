Beat the winter blues with a touch of greenery

Who said you had to be blue this winter, when you can go green instead?

Look to plants for your inspiration and surround yourself with lush greenery to create a calming and creative space to help to ease the post-Christmas blues this January and fill the empty space where the tree once stood.

Breathing life into your home, houseplants have been proven to have health benefits to give you a natural boost. From statement architectural palms to stylish trailing pearls – they not only look good, but their cleansing properties means they can help to make you feel good too.

With the average person in Britain spending over 90% of their time indoors, houseplants are brilliant anti-pollutants and a breath of fresh air for inside spaces, helping to increase oxygen levels.

Here, plant enthusiast and houseplant buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, Claire Bishop, gives the low down on the craze to bring the outdoors in and how to care for them if you aren’t naturally very green fingered…

Plants have a big impact on how the overall interior looks, but also on your personal wellbeing. When it’s cold and dark outside, stepping into a room of lush and leafy greenery is a definite mood booster.

The benefits include purifying the air by absorbing the pollutants through their leaves and roots, such as the Spathiphyllum peace lily which is one of the top indoor plants for cleaning air.

Plants are also used for healing and cleansing. Aloe Vera is a fantastic example of this and is widely known for its many uses.

Also, I personally think that the home looks much more alive and lived in with plants. Bright and bold, gently trailing or architecturally sculpted – whatever your taste, there is a houseplant to suit you. From shade-loving ferns, scented flowering specimens and tropical foliage plants to sculptural cacti or succulents – you will find a plant to match any interior.

The demand for succulents also shows no sign of slowing down, with cacti sales up 60% this Christmas season compared to last year. It looks as though it’s a trend that is here to stay no matter what the season is.

As a low-maintenance houseplant, succulents and terrariums are pretty easy to care for and look fantastic in groups. They can instantly change the look and feel of a room, from industrial chic to jungle inspired bold botanicals.

Don’t forget that your houseplants shouldn’t be exempt from a little spring clean. Simply wipe the leaves with a damp cloth. This is not just to keep them looking good – removing the dust ensures good health. Take off any foliage that is yellowing, and trim damaged leaves of larger plants with sharp scissors at the same time.

As with outdoor container plants, houseplants need repotting and feeding in spring to keep them healthy. Some, such as orchids, have special feeds to encourage fruits and flowers rather than foliage. Always best to check with your local garden centre if you aren’t sure, the Dobbies in store experts will be very happy to help with any houseplant conundrums!