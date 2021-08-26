Furniture design school to hold its annual sale

Leading furniture design school, The Chippendale International School of Furniture, has announced it will host its 36th annual graduate exhibition and sale next month.

The event will take place at the school from Wednesday September 8 to Saturday September 11 and will showcase an array of fine furniture crafted by students of the professional course over the last nine months.

The course attracts aspiring woodworkers from around the world and provides students with all the necessary skills to set up and run their own furniture making businesses, covering everything from design techniques to marketing strategies.

The school has a real focus on sustainable practice in cabinet making and furniture making. Locally sourced natural materials are used across the campus, from the timber used to create bespoke furniture items to the natural oil finishes, and waste materials such as sawdust are used to heat the workshops during the winter months.

On this year’s course are 23 students from the UK, Mexico, The Netherlands, USA, Spain, Israel and Russia.

Students this year include Chris Taylor, founder of Northcote Furniture, who strongly believes in his motto; ‘sustainability through versality’ meaning that the furniture he designs will be multifunctional so that one piece can be used in a variety of settings.

Another of the students, James Weir from Coventry, gave up his career as a Saville Row tailor to pursue his passion for working with wood. Look out for his curvaceous veneered lampshades and sleek set of oak side tables at the graduate exhibition.

Tom Fraser, school principal, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the dates of our upcoming graduate exhibition and sale 2021 and are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of our students of the professional course. This will mark a pivotal moment for graduates as they embark on the next stage of their woodworking journeys and future furniture making careers.

‘The exhibition will be open to the public over four days in September and showcased online so that people from around the world can also tune in and enjoy some of the outstanding work our talented students have produced.’

Pre-booking to the exhibition and sale is essential and free tickets can be reserved HERE.

Established in 1985, The Chippendale International School of Furniture is a world-leading furniture school located just outside Edinburgh. Students come from all over to experience the best of traditional and modern furniture making.

The Chippendale School operates as a not-for-profit organisation, with all funds reinvested back into the school and its facilities. Its talented and experienced team of instructors and visiting experts provide first-class teaching and offer a learning experience that is practical, fun and career focused.

The flagship course is the School’s professional course which gives students the tools required to run and market their own furniture design and making business.

Tom Fraser has been school principal since autumn 2019.

Like last year, the Chippendale School will also be hosting a virtual showcase so that more visitors can enjoy the exhibition, wherever they are in the world. Live and pre-recorded videos will be shown on Facebook and Instagram as well as being published on the school’s website www.chippendaleschool.com.