Former Italian consulate on one of Glasgow’s most expensive streets hits the market

A stunning nine-bedroom Victorian town house on one of Glasgow’s most expensive streets has been put up for sale for £2.5million.

La Casa, located on Park Circus, it was an Italian social club in the early 1930s before going on to become the former Italian consulate.

It was designed by Charles Wilson and James Boucher in the 1870s and extends over four floors.

The property has retained a wealth of extraordinary period detail beginning with the Ionic columns on the ground floor.

Intricate forged metalwork can be seen throughout; this was commissioned by the original owner, Walter MacFarlane, the founder of Saracen Foundry.

Other period treasures include the elaborate plasterwork, an Art Nouveau billiards room, glass-domed anteroom, parquet wood flooring, wall friezes and very fine wood carvings.

The building later served as Glasgow’s register office, hosting countless marriage ceremonies and weddings within its grand interior.

Restored and developed from the 1990s onwards, more recent refurbishment has seen the installation of two kitchens and contemporary bathrooms.

It is now on the market for £2.5million with Savills.

Park Circus is the epicentre of the Park District, Glasgow’s most historic neighbourhood.

Master-planned in the 1850s in response to demand for quality homes from successful merchants and professionals, Charles Wilson (one of the most important Glasgow architects of the Victorian era) created the sweeping crescents and curved façades of Park Circus to symbolise the crowning glory of what was then known as Woodlands Hill and the pioneering district of the West.

Twenty-nine townhouses surround one and a half acres of immaculately kept gardens which were created then, and are maintained now, for the exclusive enjoyment of the residents.

